* Euro hovers near previous day's 6-wk high of $1.3957
* Resistance at 200-week moving average near $1.3989
* Japan keeps up rhetoric vs yen strength
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 The euro edged lower on
Tuesday but still held near a six-week high hit the previous
day, supported by market expectations for European leaders to
come up with broad measures to contain the region's debt crisis
at a summit due on Wednesday.
European leaders had neared a deal over the weekend on bank
recapitalisation, and euro zone officials have said that France
and Germany were close to agreement on how to leverage a euro
zone rescue fund to stop bond market contagion.
Hopes that euro zone leaders would soon decide on a
framework to ease the region's debt crisis have given a boost to
risky assets and the euro over the past couple of days.
"Market players seem to be closing out positions, which had
been betting on a rise in risk aversion. It seems like the
unwinding of such bets rather than aggressive risk-taking," Koji
Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research at Credit
Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
The euro seems to be rising as a result of such position
unwinding, Fukaya said, adding that the euro may sag back toward
$1.35 or so once such short-covering runs out of steam.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3912 , hovering near
a six-week high of $1.3957 hit on Monday on trading platform
EBS.
The euro faces resistance near $1.3989, its 200-week moving
average, with additional resistance near $1.4040, which is
roughly a 50 percent retracement of the single currency's May to
October decline.
There was also some talk of an options barrier at $1.40 that
could come off even before Wednesday's European Union summit.
The single currency's recent rally has weighed on the
dollar. The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of currencies, stood at 76.155 , near a
six-week low of 75.985 hit this week.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the yen to 76.17 yen
, hovering near a record low of 75.78 yen hit late last
week on EBS.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Tuesday kept up his
warning to markets about pushing up the yen too much, saying he
was ready to take firm steps if the currency's appreciation
becomes excessive.
(Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)