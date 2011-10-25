* Euro hovers near previous day's 6-wk high of $1.3957

* Resistance at 200-week moving average near $1.3989

* Japan keeps up rhetoric vs yen strength

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 The euro edged lower on Tuesday but still held near a six-week high hit the previous day, supported by market expectations for European leaders to come up with broad measures to contain the region's debt crisis at a summit due on Wednesday.

European leaders had neared a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalisation, and euro zone officials have said that France and Germany were close to agreement on how to leverage a euro zone rescue fund to stop bond market contagion.

Hopes that euro zone leaders would soon decide on a framework to ease the region's debt crisis have given a boost to risky assets and the euro over the past couple of days.

"Market players seem to be closing out positions, which had been betting on a rise in risk aversion. It seems like the unwinding of such bets rather than aggressive risk-taking," Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.

The euro seems to be rising as a result of such position unwinding, Fukaya said, adding that the euro may sag back toward $1.35 or so once such short-covering runs out of steam.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3912 , hovering near a six-week high of $1.3957 hit on Monday on trading platform EBS.

The euro faces resistance near $1.3989, its 200-week moving average, with additional resistance near $1.4040, which is roughly a 50 percent retracement of the single currency's May to October decline.

There was also some talk of an options barrier at $1.40 that could come off even before Wednesday's European Union summit.

The single currency's recent rally has weighed on the dollar. The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of currencies, stood at 76.155 , near a six-week low of 75.985 hit this week.

The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the yen to 76.17 yen , hovering near a record low of 75.78 yen hit late last week on EBS.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Tuesday kept up his warning to markets about pushing up the yen too much, saying he was ready to take firm steps if the currency's appreciation becomes excessive. (Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)