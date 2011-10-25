* Euro hovers near previous day's 6-wk high of $1.3957
* Resistance at 200-week moving average near $1.3989
* Japan keeps up rhetoric vs yen strength
(Updates levels, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 The euro edged lower on
Tuesday but held near a six-week high hit the previous day,
supported by market expectations for European leaders to come up
with broad measures to contain the region's debt crisis at a
summit on Wednesday.
European leaders had neared a deal over the weekend on bank
recapitalisation, and euro zone officials have said that France
and Germany were close to agreement on how to leverage a euro
zone rescue fund to stop bond market contagion.
Hopes that euro zone leaders would soon decide on a
framework to ease the debt crisis have given a boost to risky
assets and the euro over the past couple of days.
"Market players seem to be closing out positions, which had
been betting on a rise in risk aversion. It seems like the
unwinding of such bets rather than aggressive risk-taking," said
Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research at
Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
The euro seems to be rising as a result of such position
unwinding, Fukaya said, adding that the euro may sag back toward
$1.35 or so once such short-covering runs out of steam.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3917 ,
hovering near a six-week high of $1.3957 hit on Monday on
trading platform EBS.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released last week shows that currency speculators still held a
large net short position in the euro of 77,720 contracts in the
week that ended on Oct. 18.
The euro faces resistance near $1.3989, its
200-week moving average, with additional resistance near
$1.4040, which is roughly a 50 percent retracement of the single
currency's May to October decline.
There was also some talk of an options barrier at $1.40 that
could come off even before Wednesday's European Union summit. If
such a barrier is in place, the euro may face offers from
options players as it gets closer to $1.40, but its rise could
pick up steam if it pierces the barrier.
On the downside, there was talk of stop-loss euro offers at
levels around $1.3750.
DOLLAR/YEN
The single currency's recent rally has weighed on the
dollar. The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of currencies, stood at 76.112 , near a
six-week low of 75.985 hit this week.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.08 yen ,
hovering near a record low of 75.78 yen hit late last week on
EBS.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Tuesday kept up his
warning to markets about pushing up the yen too much, saying he
was ready to take firm steps if the currency's appreciation
becomes excessive.
One factor that has helped support the yen this year is a
narrowing of yield spreads between Japanese debt and their U.S.
and European counterparts, which has made overseas bond
investment less attractive to Japanese investors.
"There has been a dearth of (capital) outflows from Japan,"
said Fukaya at Credit Suisse, adding that institutional
investors such as Japanese life insurers seem unlikely to
aggressively step up their overseas investment at this juncture.
Indeed, Japanese life insurers have sounded cautious about
investing in foreign bonds. For example, Sumitomo Life recently
said foreign debt has become unattractive after sharp drops in
yields, while Asahi Mutual Life Insurance said
it plans to cut its investment in foreign bonds in the six
months to next March.
Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with
Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore, said his bank's forecast
was for the dollar to stand at around 76 yen at the end of the
year, little changed from its current level.
"It will only start trending higher when the market looks
for tightening by the Fed, and that isn't going to happen for a
long time," Henderson said, referring to dollar/yen.
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have recently stepped up
their debate over how far the Fed should go to support an anemic
recovery, with some doves calling for fresh monetary stimulus.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo)