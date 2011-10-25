* Euro hovers near previous day's 6-wk high of $1.3957

* Resistance at 200-week moving average near $1.3989

* Japan keeps up rhetoric vs yen strength (Updates levels, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 The euro edged lower on Tuesday but held near a six-week high hit the previous day, supported by market expectations for European leaders to come up with broad measures to contain the region's debt crisis at a summit on Wednesday.

European leaders had neared a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalisation, and euro zone officials have said that France and Germany were close to agreement on how to leverage a euro zone rescue fund to stop bond market contagion.

Hopes that euro zone leaders would soon decide on a framework to ease the debt crisis have given a boost to risky assets and the euro over the past couple of days.

"Market players seem to be closing out positions, which had been betting on a rise in risk aversion. It seems like the unwinding of such bets rather than aggressive risk-taking," said Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.

The euro seems to be rising as a result of such position unwinding, Fukaya said, adding that the euro may sag back toward $1.35 or so once such short-covering runs out of steam.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3917 , hovering near a six-week high of $1.3957 hit on Monday on trading platform EBS.

Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission released last week shows that currency speculators still held a large net short position in the euro of 77,720 contracts in the week that ended on Oct. 18.

The euro faces resistance near $1.3989, its 200-week moving average, with additional resistance near $1.4040, which is roughly a 50 percent retracement of the single currency's May to October decline.

There was also some talk of an options barrier at $1.40 that could come off even before Wednesday's European Union summit. If such a barrier is in place, the euro may face offers from options players as it gets closer to $1.40, but its rise could pick up steam if it pierces the barrier.

On the downside, there was talk of stop-loss euro offers at levels around $1.3750.

DOLLAR/YEN

The single currency's recent rally has weighed on the dollar. The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of currencies, stood at 76.112 , near a six-week low of 75.985 hit this week.

The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.08 yen , hovering near a record low of 75.78 yen hit late last week on EBS.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Tuesday kept up his warning to markets about pushing up the yen too much, saying he was ready to take firm steps if the currency's appreciation becomes excessive.

One factor that has helped support the yen this year is a narrowing of yield spreads between Japanese debt and their U.S. and European counterparts, which has made overseas bond investment less attractive to Japanese investors.

"There has been a dearth of (capital) outflows from Japan," said Fukaya at Credit Suisse, adding that institutional investors such as Japanese life insurers seem unlikely to aggressively step up their overseas investment at this juncture.

Indeed, Japanese life insurers have sounded cautious about investing in foreign bonds. For example, Sumitomo Life recently said foreign debt has become unattractive after sharp drops in yields, while Asahi Mutual Life Insurance said it plans to cut its investment in foreign bonds in the six months to next March.

Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore, said his bank's forecast was for the dollar to stand at around 76 yen at the end of the year, little changed from its current level.

"It will only start trending higher when the market looks for tightening by the Fed, and that isn't going to happen for a long time," Henderson said, referring to dollar/yen.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have recently stepped up their debate over how far the Fed should go to support an anemic recovery, with some doves calling for fresh monetary stimulus. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo)