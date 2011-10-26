* Euro zone summit shaping up to disappoint

* Canadian dollar nurses losses as outlook dims

* Aussie down after CPI fuels rate cut talk

* Yen not far from record high, stops seen sub 75.50 yen

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Oct 26 The euro held steady on Wednesday, having lost some of its gloss as markets geared up for what could be a disappointing outcome at a keenly awaited European Union leaders' summit.

Traders had clung to hopes that EU leaders would come up with a comprehensive plan to tackle the region's debt crisis at the summit. But news that a meeting of European finance ministers had been cancelled fuelled fears that any accord could lack details .

There has also been a stream of reports highlighting deep divisions between euro zone members on how to tackle the crisis, all but dashing hopes of a solution.

Still, the euro's decline from a six-week high of $1.3959 has been pretty shallow. It stood at $1.3921 after finding initial support at the overnight low of $1.3847.

"The euro has been resilient after unwinding of short positions and has broadly held on to the recent gains, partly thanks to a steady performance of riskier assets," said Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.

Market players said that as expectations ahead of the summit have been lowered due to wrangling, its market impact may also be limited. BNP Paribas analysts said positioning in the spot and options markets suggests investors are already bearish on the euro.

But they also warned of the potential for a positive surprise.

"In fact, given the recent price action and market reaction to mere speculation, a sheer commitment from policy-makers may be enough to ignite a fresh risk rally. $1.4000 before the weekend remains viable," they said.

Traders eyed $1.40 as a major resistance level after the pair was capped ahead of it in the past two days. Support for the euro loomed around $1.3880, the five-day moving average.

The leaders were expected to adopt a plan to reduce Greece's debt burden, recapitalise European banks to help absorb bond losses and strengthen the euro zone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to stave off contagion in the bond market.

But there were divisions over the extent of losses that private holders of Greek bonds would have to incur and the size of a planned bank recapitalisation, while the scope for leveraging the bailout fund remained uncertain.

MODEST PULLBACK

One of the reasons for the euro's modest pullback was fresh negative news on the U.S. economy, which reinforced market expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

This was especially so after two key Fed members recently voiced the possibility of action to shore up the housing sector.

Latest data showed house prices were unchanged at low levels in August and consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in October.

That saw the dollar dip to a fresh record low against the yen at 75.73 yen , keeping alive the threat of intervention by Japanese authorities. The dollar has since edged back up to 76.02 .

Dollar buying orders loomed above 75.50 yen and stops were seen below that level, traders said.

Business daily Nikkei reported the Bank of Japan will discuss additional monetary easing measures to control the impact of a rising yen on the economy when its policy board convenes on Thursday for a two-day meeting.

The Australian dollar tumbled some 50 pips after Australia's core inflation data came in below expectations, fuelling the chances of a rate cut later in the year.

The Aussie was down 0.6 percent at $1.0368, having traded around $1.0435 before the data was released.

The Canadian dollar nursed heavy losses after the Bank of Canada quashed expectations of interest rate hikes and downgraded its growth forecasts, citing Europe's debt crisis and weakness in the country's top trading partner, the United States.

The U.S. dollar jumped to C$1.0214 from below parity and stood at C$1.0150. (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Singapore; Editing by Michael Watson)