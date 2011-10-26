* Euro zone summit shaping up to disappoint
* Canadian dollar nurses losses as outlook dims
* Aussie down after CPI fuels rate cut talk
* Yen not far from record high, stops seen sub 75.50 yen
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Oct 26 The euro held steady on Wednesday,
having lost some of its gloss as markets geared up for what
could be a disappointing outcome at a keenly awaited European
Union leaders' summit.
Traders had clung to hopes that EU leaders would come up
with a comprehensive plan to tackle the region's debt crisis at
the summit. But news that a meeting of European finance
ministers had been cancelled fuelled fears that any accord could
lack details .
There has also been a stream of reports highlighting deep
divisions between euro zone members on how to tackle the crisis,
all but dashing hopes of a solution.
Still, the euro's decline from a six-week high of $1.3959
has been pretty shallow. It stood at $1.3921 after
finding initial support at the overnight low of $1.3847.
"The euro has been resilient after unwinding of short
positions and has broadly held on to the recent gains, partly
thanks to a steady performance of riskier assets," said Koji
Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research at Credit
Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
Market players said that as expectations ahead of the summit
have been lowered due to wrangling, its market impact may also
be limited. BNP Paribas analysts said positioning in the spot
and options markets suggests investors are already bearish on
the euro.
But they also warned of the potential for a positive
surprise.
"In fact, given the recent price action and market reaction
to mere speculation, a sheer commitment from policy-makers may
be enough to ignite a fresh risk rally. $1.4000 before the
weekend remains viable," they said.
Traders eyed $1.40 as a major resistance level after the
pair was capped ahead of it in the past two days. Support for
the euro loomed around $1.3880, the five-day moving average.
The leaders were expected to adopt a plan to reduce Greece's
debt burden, recapitalise European banks to help absorb bond
losses and strengthen the euro zone rescue fund, the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to stave off contagion in
the bond market.
But there were divisions over the extent of losses that
private holders of Greek bonds would have to incur and the size
of a planned bank recapitalisation, while the scope for
leveraging the bailout fund remained uncertain.
MODEST PULLBACK
One of the reasons for the euro's modest pullback was fresh
negative news on the U.S. economy, which reinforced market
expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
This was especially so after two key Fed members recently
voiced the possibility of action to shore up the housing sector.
Latest data showed house prices were unchanged at low
levels in August and consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped to
its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in October.
That saw the dollar dip to a fresh record low against the
yen at 75.73 yen , keeping alive the threat of
intervention by Japanese authorities. The dollar has since edged
back up to 76.02 .
Dollar buying orders loomed above 75.50 yen and stops were
seen below that level, traders said.
Business daily Nikkei reported the Bank of Japan will
discuss additional monetary easing measures to control the
impact of a rising yen on the economy when its policy board
convenes on Thursday for a two-day meeting.
The Australian dollar tumbled some 50 pips after Australia's
core inflation data came in below expectations, fuelling the
chances of a rate cut later in the year.
The Aussie was down 0.6 percent at $1.0368, having traded
around $1.0435 before the data was released.
The Canadian dollar nursed heavy losses after the Bank of
Canada quashed expectations of interest rate hikes and
downgraded its growth forecasts, citing Europe's debt crisis and
weakness in the country's top trading partner, the United
States.
The U.S. dollar jumped to C$1.0214 from below parity
and stood at C$1.0150.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo and Ian Chua in
Singapore; Editing by Michael Watson)