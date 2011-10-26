* Euro zone summit shaping up to disappoint
* Aussie down after CPI fuels rate cut talk
* Yen not far from record high
* Canadian dollar nurses hefty losses as outlook dims
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Oct 26 The euro held steady on Wednesday,
having lost some of its gloss after news that a meeting of
European finance ministers had been cancelled fuelled fears that
any accord from the European Union leaders' summit would
disappoint.
Other signs of deep divisions between euro zone members over
a wide range of issues including the size of a "haircut" on
Greek bonds and how to strengthen the firepower of a bailout
fund, have also worked to all but dash hopes of a strong summit
deal to tackle the region's debt woes.
The euro stood at $1.3905 flat on the day after
finding initial support at its overnight low of $1.3847. But it
was off a six-week high of $1.3959 on Tuesday.
"The euro has been resilient after unwinding of short
positions and has broadly held on to recent gains, partly thanks
to a steady performance of riskier assets," said Koji Fukaya,
director of global foreign exchange research at Credit Suisse
Securities in Tokyo.
Market players said that as expectations ahead of the summit
have been lowered, its market impact may also be limited. BNP
Paribas analysts said positioning in the spot and options
markets suggests investors are already bearish on the euro.
But they also warned of the potential for a positive
surprise.
"In fact, given the recent price action and market reaction
to mere speculation, a sheer commitment from policy-makers may
be enough to ignite a fresh risk rally. $1.4000 before the
weekend remains viable," they said.
Traders see $1.40 as a major resistance level as the pair
was capped ahead of it in the past two days. Support for the
euro is seen around $1.3880, the five-day moving average.
Investors have been expecting the EU to adopt a plan to
reduce Greece's debt burden, recapitalise European banks to help
absorb bond losses and strengthen the euro zone rescue fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to stave off
contagion in the bond market.
But there remain divisions over the extent of losses that
private holders of Greek bonds would have to incur and the size
of a planned bank recapitalisation, while the scope for
leveraging the bailout fund is also uncertain.
MODEST PULLBACK
Helping the euro pullback from its six-week high was fresh
negative news on the U.S. economy. That reinforced market
expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve which had
been fanned after two key Fed board members recently voiced the
possibility of action to shore up the housing sector.
U.S. data showed house prices were unchanged at low levels
in August and consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped to its
lowest level in two-and-a-half years in October.
That also helped the dollar dip to a fresh record low
against the yen at 75.73 yen , keeping alive the threat of
intervention by Japanese authorities. The dollar has since edged
back up to 76.02 .
Trading in the options market suggests that a dollar rebound
on any intervention by Japanese authorities may be limited to
77.50 yen , a trader at a foreign bank in Tokyo said.
Some foreign hedge funds have been keen sellers of U.S.
dollar calls at this level, implying that this is the maximum
rebound they expect on any intervention-assisted rally in the
dollar, he said.
Japan's central bank is likely to debate easing monetary
policy further at a meeting on Thursday after the yen rose to
another record high and doubts mounted over whether Europe can
forge a clear plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, sources
said.
The Australian dollar dropped some 50 pips after Australia's
core inflation data came in below expectations, increasing the
chances of a rate cut later in the year.
It was last down 0.6 percent at $1.0371, having traded
around $1.0435 before the data was released.
The Canadian dollar nursed heavy losses after the Bank of
Canada quashed expectations of interest rate hikes and
downgraded its growth forecasts, citing Europe's debt crisis and
weakness in the country's top trading partner, the United
States.
The U.S. dollar jumped to C$1.0214 from below parity
and stood at C$1.0150.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo and Ian Chua in
Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)