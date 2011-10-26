* Euro zone summit shaping up to disappoint

* Aussie down after CPI fuels rate cut talk

* Yen not far from record high

* Canadian dollar nurses hefty losses as outlook dims

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Oct 26 The euro held steady on Wednesday, having lost some of its gloss after news that a meeting of European finance ministers had been cancelled fuelled fears that any accord from the European Union leaders' summit would disappoint.

Other signs of deep divisions between euro zone members over a wide range of issues including the size of a "haircut" on Greek bonds and how to strengthen the firepower of a bailout fund, have also worked to all but dash hopes of a strong summit deal to tackle the region's debt woes.

The euro stood at $1.3905 flat on the day after finding initial support at its overnight low of $1.3847. But it was off a six-week high of $1.3959 on Tuesday.

"The euro has been resilient after unwinding of short positions and has broadly held on to recent gains, partly thanks to a steady performance of riskier assets," said Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.

Market players said that as expectations ahead of the summit have been lowered, its market impact may also be limited. BNP Paribas analysts said positioning in the spot and options markets suggests investors are already bearish on the euro.

But they also warned of the potential for a positive surprise.

"In fact, given the recent price action and market reaction to mere speculation, a sheer commitment from policy-makers may be enough to ignite a fresh risk rally. $1.4000 before the weekend remains viable," they said.

Traders see $1.40 as a major resistance level as the pair was capped ahead of it in the past two days. Support for the euro is seen around $1.3880, the five-day moving average.

Investors have been expecting the EU to adopt a plan to reduce Greece's debt burden, recapitalise European banks to help absorb bond losses and strengthen the euro zone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to stave off contagion in the bond market.

But there remain divisions over the extent of losses that private holders of Greek bonds would have to incur and the size of a planned bank recapitalisation, while the scope for leveraging the bailout fund is also uncertain.

MODEST PULLBACK

Helping the euro pullback from its six-week high was fresh negative news on the U.S. economy. That reinforced market expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve which had been fanned after two key Fed board members recently voiced the possibility of action to shore up the housing sector.

U.S. data showed house prices were unchanged at low levels in August and consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in October.

That also helped the dollar dip to a fresh record low against the yen at 75.73 yen , keeping alive the threat of intervention by Japanese authorities. The dollar has since edged back up to 76.02 .

Trading in the options market suggests that a dollar rebound on any intervention by Japanese authorities may be limited to 77.50 yen , a trader at a foreign bank in Tokyo said.

Some foreign hedge funds have been keen sellers of U.S. dollar calls at this level, implying that this is the maximum rebound they expect on any intervention-assisted rally in the dollar, he said.

Japan's central bank is likely to debate easing monetary policy further at a meeting on Thursday after the yen rose to another record high and doubts mounted over whether Europe can forge a clear plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, sources said.

The Australian dollar dropped some 50 pips after Australia's core inflation data came in below expectations, increasing the chances of a rate cut later in the year.

It was last down 0.6 percent at $1.0371, having traded around $1.0435 before the data was released.

The Canadian dollar nursed heavy losses after the Bank of Canada quashed expectations of interest rate hikes and downgraded its growth forecasts, citing Europe's debt crisis and weakness in the country's top trading partner, the United States.

The U.S. dollar jumped to C$1.0214 from below parity and stood at C$1.0150. (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)