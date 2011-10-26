* Euro steady as euro zone plans to ramp up rescue fund
* Dlr/yen off lows, Japan warns ready to intervene as BOJ
meets
* RBNZ maintains tightening bias, NZD rises
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 27 The euro held up well early in
Asia on Thursday with markets, which have all but given up hopes
for a comprehensive plan to solve the euro zone debt crisis,
seemingly satisfied for now with the sketchy news that is coming
out of the EU summit.
A draft statement from the emergency meeting showed
Europe's leaders intend to multiply their rescue fund fourfold
to one trillion euros and press Greece's creditors to accept
losses of over 50 percent on their bond holdings.
However, details of how they plan to end the debt crisis is
not fully formed.
"It's a case of expectations being so low that the risk of a
disappointment wasn't that high," said Grant Turley, strategist
at ANZ in Sydney.
"Risk seems to be reasonably positive, U.S. durable goods
order data was decent ... in the background, people are still
suspecting the Fed might consider doing more on the quantitative
easing front, so in that sense markets are taking an optimistic
tone."
The euro was at $1.3900 , compared with $1.3902 late
in New York. The common currency had bounced off an overnight
low around $1.3796 after the draft statement.
The move saw the dollar index retreat to 76.204 from
an overnight high of 76.662. The index, though, has been on a
downtrend in the past few weeks, having reached a seven-week low
on Wednesday.
"Dovish Fed, easing in dollar funding/liquidity conditions,
OK corporate earnings from any company that earns revenue
abroad, and fading fear of crisis as we await decent Q3 GDP
data, all make for a fundamentally bearish dollar outlook," said
Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale.
Data on US gross domestic product for the third quarter
later on Thursday are expected to show annualised growth picked
up to 2.5 percent. That should further calm fears of recession
and benefit risk trades.
That also partly explained why dollar/yen has been reaching
record lows, keeping investors on edge of yen-weakening
intervention from Japanese authorities.
The dollar touched an fresh all-time low around 75.70 yen
on Wednesday, but has since recovered to 76.14.
"At some point, intervention will be forthcoming, though we
expect that to happen closer to 75.00, and can't see how the yen
will be turned around on a sustainable basis against the
dollar," Juckes added.
In what is fast becoming a daily mantra, Japanese Finance
Minister Jun Azumi said the government is prepared to intervene
in the currency market if moves are deemed to be excessively
speculative.
The Bank of Japan holds its policy meeting Thursday and is
expected to discuss further easing, perhaps by expanding its
asset-buying program.
The star performer, however, was the New Zealand dollar,
which bounced back above $0.8000 , from Wednesday's
trough of $0.7913, after the country's central bank maintained a
tightening bias.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept rates on hold at 2.5
percent as expected, but said it would have to tighten policy at
some stage when the global outlook improves.
"The market reaction was one of relief that the tightening
bias was not removed," said Roland Randall, strategist at
TDSecurities.
"We retain our forecast for the RBNZ to begin tightening
policy in June 2012."
(Editing by Wayne Cole)