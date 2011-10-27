* EU agrees on 50 pct Greek govt bond haircut for banks

* Dlr/yen off lows, traders wary of intervention as BOJ meets

* Next euro resistance at $1.4013

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Oct 27 The euro hit a seven-week high on Thursday after EU leaders and banks reached a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders on their Greek debt and made progress in other areas crucial to stemming the debt crisis.

The euro jumped 0.6 percent to $1.3995, breaking through a wall of orders and charging past stop-losses on the way, also bolstered by the EU's progress on bank recapitalisation and its moves to scale up the size of the euro zone's 440 billion euro ($600 billion) bailout fund.

The final summit statement was still likely to fall short of the detailed "comprehensive plan" many had hoped for, but the leaders made enough progress to spark a relief rally across battered riskier assets.

"Many of the details that had remained unclear until now, including the haircut for bondholders, are finally coming to light, boosting the euro for now," said Osamu Takashima, chief FX analyst at Citibank.

Negotiations at a summit meeting of euro zone leaders were centred on agreeing to a writedown or "haircut" with private bondholders on a voluntary basis.

"We still need to first see more details and then wait for the reaction of other G20 countries and whether they'll be ready to closely collaborate with Europe," said Takashima.

The new version of the euro zone's rescue fund will be leveraged four or five times, giving it firepower equivalent to about 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion), French President Nicolas Sarkozy said.

Governments would mobilise 30 billion euros to accompany 100 billion euros from the private sector, he said.

The euro now faces resistance at $1.4013, a 61.8 percent retracement of its August-October decline. Next resistance looms at $1.4042, enroute to $1.4253.

WARY OF INTERVENTION

The dollar softened against the surging euro and stayed under pressure against the yen. It was down 0.1 percent at 76.06 yen , having touched a fresh all-time low around 75.71 yen on Wednesday.

"At some point, intervention will be forthcoming, although we expect that to happen closer to 75.00, and we can't see how the yen will be turned around on a sustainable basis against the dollar," said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale.

Some speculative accounts were holding dollar long positions versus the yen, thinking the Bank of Japan may decide to conduct yen-selling intervention, traders said.

Traders cited talk of an option barrier at 75.50 yen and a bigger one at 75.00 yen. There was also talk of some chunky stop-loss dollar offers at 75.00 yen with some thinking that a breach of that level may open the way for a drop below 74.00 yen, especially if Japanese retail investors are forced to dump their long dollar positions.

Market players were also wary that Japanese authorities may deliver a double punch of yen intervention together with BOJ monetary easing. Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking have said if the BOJ decides to ease at a policy meeting on Thursday, it will likely expand its 50 trillion yen ($658 billion) asset-buying programme by around 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen.

The BOJ decision is expected to be announced around 0330-0530 GMT.

The move in the euro and other risk currencies saw the dollar index hit a new seven-week low of 75.868, down from an overnight high of 76.662. The index has been on a downtrend in the past few weeks.

"Dovish Fed, easing in dollar funding/liquidity conditions, OK corporate earnings from any company that earns revenue abroad, and fading fear of crisis as we await decent Q3 GDP data, all make for a fundamentally bearish dollar outlook," said Societe Generale's Juckes. ($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)