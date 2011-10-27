* Euro, Aussie take breather after eye-watering rally

* Dlr/yen not far off record low, market on intervention watch

* Italian debt auction eyed

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Oct 28 The dollar nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest decline in more than two years against a basket of major currencies after a European debt deal sparked a massive relief rally in risk assets.

The dollar index fell some 1.6 percent, the biggest one-day fall since May 2009, after euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal to contain the region's debt crisis, giving the euro and commodity currencies a hugh lift.

The deal included an agreement which private banks and insurers would accept 50 percent losses on their Greek debt holdings.

"The measures announced are partly political and some details about their implementation are still lacking," said Cyril Beuzit, strategist at BNP Paribas.

"However, although these measures may not yet be seen as the final solution ... they are clearly a step in the right direction, which should help restore some confidence in the market."

Traders said funds that had been underweight risk in the past few months piled back into the markets for fear of missing out on a more sustainable rally into the year-end.

Further supporting the market's renewed appetite for risk was upbeat data showing the U.S. economy growing at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter.

While the EU agreement has received a big tick of approval from markets, investors will be able to gauge to what extent it has improved sentiment for debt of highly-indebted countries at an Italian auction later on Friday.

The dollar index was last at 74.949, having dropped from as high as 76.299 on Thursday.

The euro, which hit a seven-week high at $1.4247, last stood at $1.4191 . Traders said there is talk of small offers starting to build up above $1.4200, with stops at $1.4260.

Having reached an interim major target at $1.4253, the 61.8 percent retracement of the $1.4939-1.3145 decline, the euro may struggle to push higher in the short-term.

"We been here before, the market reacts very positively and then over time realises it hasn't solved the problem. I think there's a good chance we'll do exactly that again and that'll push the euro back down again," warned Joseph Capurso, strategist at Commonwealth Bank.

The euro rally could also lose steam going into the Nov. 3 European Central Bank policy meeting, when expectations for an interest rate cut may start to build.

Against yen, the dollar was at 75.93 , having carved out yet another all-time low around 75.64 on Thursday, even after further monetary policy easing by the Bank of Japan.

This has prompted Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi to again warn he would take firm steps against the yen's rise as needed.

Commodity currencies, among the biggest gainers on Thursday, took a bit of a breather. The Australian dollar was at $1.0706 , having surged on Thursday to $1.0753 from sub-$1.0400 in its biggest one-day rally in 16 months.

The move has brought the Aussie within sight of the Sept. 1 peak of $1.0765, a level that is likely to cap its upside for now. (Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Lincoln Feast)