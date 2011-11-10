* Euro hangs onto modest overnight gains

* Signs political deadlock in Rome may be easing helps

* Outlook for common currency still bleak

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Nov 11 The euro held tentative gains early in Asia on Friday, having bounced off a one-month low versus the dollar on relief that Italy was able to fund itself in the debt market, albeit at a high cost.

The common currency was at $1.3602, up from Thursday's trough of $1.3481. It drew support from signs the political deadlock in Rome and Greece may be easing and as European politicians denied any split in the euro zone was under discussion.

Former European Commissioner Mario Monti has emerged as favourite to replace Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi within days and lead an emergency government. In Greece, former European Central Bank Vice President Lucas Papademos was appointed to head an interim crisis cabinet in Greece.

"These developments are welcome - they are necessary for a turnaround in market sentiment," said Luigi Speranza, analyst at BNP Paribas.

But whether that is enough to stabilise the euro zone bond market in the longer term depends on the ECB, which has so far been reluctant to intervene on a large enough scale, Speranza wrote in a client note.

Several ECB members hosed down thoughts of the central bank becoming a lender of last resort, which most analysts say is crucial to stem the crisis.

Giving bond investors a scare on Thursday, Standard & Poor's erroneously released a message that indicated it had downgraded France's credit rating, stoking fears that the euro-zone debt crisis had engulfed one of the region's pillars.

For the week, the euro was still down more than 1 percent. It was seen capped at around $1.3700 -- the 50 percent retracement level of its October rally.

One-month implied volatility -- a gauge of market expectations of the euro's moves versus the dollar -- stayed near a one-month high around 16.50 percent, suggesting investors are betting on more weakness in the pair.

Still, Thursday's rebound in the common currency knocked the dollar index from a one-month high of 78.165, to 77.596. This helped drive Aussie up around one full U.S. cent to $1.0151 .

Against the yen, the dollar was at 77.63, not far off a two-week low of 77.49 plumbed on Thursday. The greenback has been gradually drifting off the high of 79.51 set late last month as the impact of Japan's one-day intervention faded.

Europe's economic growth data is next in focus amid growing worries the region will fall into recession as governments slash spending to tackle their debt problems.

Spanish GDP data is due later on Friday, followed by French and German GDP data early next week. Worries about slower global growth prompted Indonesia's central bank to cut rates by a surprisingly large 50 basis points on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea holds its policy meeting later, but is not expected to change policy. (Editing by Wayne Cole)