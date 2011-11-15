* Middle East bids, fund repatriation support euro
* Euro support near $1.3569, Ichimoku cloud bottom
* Euro/yen hovers near critical support area
* Dollar/yen spikes briefly on stops, large-lot flow
(Updates levels, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 The euro dipped on
Tuesday, stuck near the bottom of its recent trading range after
a rise in Italian and Spanish bond yields underscored the
challenges facing Europeam leaders as they struggle to contain
the region's debt crisis.
The dollar briefly spiked higher against the yen but later
gave back most of its gains. Traders said the move was likely
caused by a large-lot flow and stop-loss buying, and was
probably not intervention.
The euro had gained some reprieve in recent sessions as a
change in leadership in Italy and Greece stirred hopes for
progress in tackling Europe's debt problems.
But such optimism was tempered when Italian and Spanish
government bonds came under renewed selling pressure on Monday.
A drop in European equities, including banking shares, also did
the euro no favours.
While day-to-day fluctuations in the euro and investor risk
appetite are hard to predict, the single currency is likely to
remain under pressure versus the dollar and the yen in coming
weeks, said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist for J.P. Morgan in
Tokyo.
"There is no doubt that Europe is nowhere near a situation
that can be viewed with optimism," Tanase said.
"The bias is toward risk-off with both the dollar and the
yen rising, while cross/yen pairs including euro/yen are likely
to come under downward pressure," he added.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3612. The single
currency is now near the lower end of its trading band since
late October of $1.3484 to $1.4248.
One trader said the euro may find some support below
$1.36 due to bids from Middle Eastern sovereign players and
repatriation of funds by European players ahead of their
year-end book closings.
Possible support for the euro lies near $1.3569, the bottom
of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart, a popular form of
technical analysis.
The euro fell 0.1 percent versus the yen to 104.96 yen
, stuck near a one-month low around 104.74 yen hit
last week.
Euro/yen is hovering near a critical support area of 104.70
yen to 104.90 yen, where a number of support levels are
clustered. A 61.8 percent retracement of the euro's rally versus
the yen in October stands near 104.90 yen, while its lows in the
past few weeks converge around 104.70 to 104.80 yen.
A break below that support area could open way for
a test of Ichimoku cloud bottom, which now comes in near 104.12
yen, said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 77.11 yen
.
Earlier, the dollar jumped around 40 pips to an intraday
high of 77.51 yen, but then gave back its gains.
Market players remain wary of the possibility of
Japanese action ever since Japan sold an estimated 7.7 trillion
yen ($98.5 billion) on Oct. 31, a daily record for intervention,
to curb the yen's strength.
EUROPEAN BOND YIELDS
Yields at a 3 billion euro five-year Italian bond
sale on Monday hit euro-era highs of 6.29 percent ,
just a day after former European Commissioner Mario Monti
was named to lead the country -- a move that had been hoped
would help restore investor confidence.
Although market players said the debt sale itself went
reasonably well, Italian bond yields rose in the secondary
market on Monday after the auction, while the 10-year
Spanish government bond yield climbed above 6 percent for the
first time since August.
Position unwinding by various financial institutions
ahead of quarter-end and year-end book closings at the end of
December is likely to add to selling pressure against euro zone
debt, said Makoto Noji, senior bond and currency strategist for
SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"Position unwinding may continue ahead of book closings
and such moves may end up becoming factors that led to euro
weakness," Noji said.
More euro zone debt auctions are coming this week, with
Spain aiming to sell between 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) and
4 billion euros of 10-year bonds on Thursday.
[ID: nL5E7ME2F9]
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Kim
Coghill)