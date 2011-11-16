* Euro shaky, markets wary of contagion to core countries
* Wall Street turnaround not enough to ease bearish
sentiment
* Euro support seen at $1.3410, but test of $1.3145
* With crisis getting dire, ECB may be forced to take action
- analyst
* BOJ set to leave policy unchanged; EU inflation data eyed
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 16 The euro slipped to a fresh
one-month low against the dollar and the yen on Wednesday as the
euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf top-rated members
such as France, as government bonds of core countries came under
pressure.
The common currency fell as far as $1.3460, its
lowest level in more than a month, after the French bond yield
spread over benchmark German bunds hit euro-era highs.
Italian yields shot back above the critical 7 percent level
as the appointment of former EU Commissioner Mario Monti to head
a new government failed to quell concerns over the country's
long-term political and economic future.
"It's not clear if a new government in Italy can carry out
measures that would satisfy the market. I would not be surprised
if the euro falls to around $1.30 within two weeks," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief strategist at Barclays.
With the currency bloc caught in a vicious cycle of falls in
government bonds hurting the region's big banks, further
undermining confidence in the area, the euro is coming under
heavy pressure.
Funding strains among European banks are evident with
euro/dollar three-month cross currency basis swap spreads
widening to a level not seen since late 2008.
The next immediate target for euro/dollar is seen at
$1.3405-10, the bottom of the weekly Ichimoku cloud and a 76.4
percent retracement of the pair's rally last month. A break
there would open the way for a test of the Oct. 4 low of
$1.3145.
Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank, said
the debt crisis that started in Greece two years ago may be
festering even Germany.
"In the past, the spreads of periphery countries rose as
their bond yields rose while German bund yields fell. But these
days bund yields hardly fall. What this means is that the debt
domino is almost reaching Germany," said Daisuke Uno, chief
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
"I think the ECB is likely to take policy action, probably
buying more government bonds and cutting rates, even before the
next policy-setting meeting on Dec. 8," Uno added.
EUROPEAN CONCERNS
A turnaround on Wall Street, which closed in positive
territory on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. data, did
not do much to ease fears.
"While it is clear that the data in the U.S. is improving,
European concerns far outweigh at present," said David Scutt, a
trader at Arab Bank Australia in Sydney.
"Markets are clearly expecting a circuit breaker to
alleviate pressure on periphery bond yields. If no announcement
is forthcoming in the days ahead, one suspects that situation
could unravel fairly quickly."
Political developments in two euro zone hot spots were
mixed. In Rome, Prime Minister designate Monti will meet the
Italian president on Wednesday to present a new government.
But in Athens, Greek conservatives said they would not bow
to "dictates from Brussels" over a bailout designed to save
their country from bankruptcy and safeguard the euro.
The wobbly euro lifted the dollar index to one-month
high of 78.33, well off week's low of 76.751.
Broad risk aversion also hit commodity currencies hard, with
the Australian dollar falling more than one percent to
$1.0074.
The dollar held steady against the yen around 77.00,
with the threat of more intervention by Japan keeping investors
wary of buying the Japanese currency.
While U.S. data, including retail sales, offered hopes the
world's biggest economy has not lost momentum going into the
fourth quarter, euro zone data painted a grimmer picture.
The region barely grew in the third quarter, fanning jitters
it might slide into recession early next year.
Euro zone and U.S. inflation data are next in focus and a
stronger-than-expected result for Europe may dim prospects for a
follow-up interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
Ahead of that, the Bank of Japan will announce the outcome
of its policy setting meeting. Due between 0330 and 0500 GMT,
the BOJ is expected to stand pat on policy, having eased just
three weeks ago.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and IFR's John Noonan in
Sydney; Editing by Chris Gallagher)