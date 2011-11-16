* Euro shaky, markets wary of contagion to core countries
* Euro support seen at $1.3410 but test of $1.3145 likely
* With crisis getting dire, ECB may be forced to act
-analyst
* NY Fed calls on prime brokers to raise collateral spooks
traders
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 16 The euro slipped to a fresh
one-month low against the dollar and the yen on Wednesday as the
euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf top-rated members
such as France, as government bonds of core countries came under
pressure.
The common currency fell as far as $1.3437, its
lowest level in more than a month, after the French bond yield
spread over benchmark German bunds hit euro-era highs near 200
basis points and the spread of triple-A rated Austria also shot
up.
Italian yields spiked back above the critical 7 percent
level as the appointment of former EU Commissioner Mario Monti
to head a new government failed to quell concerns over the
country's long-term political and economic future.
"It's not clear if a new government in Italy can carry out
measures that would satisfy the market. I would not be surprised
if the euro falls to around $1.30 within two weeks," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief strategist at Barclays.
Funding strains among European banks are evident with
euro/dollar three-month cross currency basis swap spreads
widening to a level not seen since late 2008.
With the currency bloc caught in a vicious cycle of falls in
government bonds hurting the region's big banks, further
undermining confidence in the area, the euro is coming under
heavy pressure.
The next immediate target for euro/dollar is seen at
$1.3405-10, the bottom of the weekly Ichimoku cloud and a 76.4
percent retracement of the pair's rally last month. A break
there would open the way for a test of the Oct. 4 low of
$1.3145.
Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank, said
the debt crisis that started in Greece two years ago may be
festering even in Germany.
"In the past, the spreads of periphery countries gained as
their bond yields rose, while German bund yields fell. But these
days bund yields hardly fall. What this means is that the debt
domino is almost reaching Germany," Uno said.
"I think the ECB is likely to take policy action, probably
buying more government bonds and cutting rates, even before the
next policy-setting meeting on Dec. 8," he added.
EUROPEAN CONCERNS
Positive U.S. retail data on Tuesday did little to help
mitigate worries over the global economy.
"While it is clear that the data in the U.S. is improving,
European concerns far outweigh at present," said David Scutt, a
trader at Arab Bank Australia in Sydney.
"Markets are clearly expecting a circuit breaker to
alleviate pressure on periphery bond yields. If no announcement
is forthcoming in the days ahead, one suspects that the
situation could unravel fairly quickly."
Political developments in two euro zone hot spots were
mixed. In Rome, Prime Minister designate Monti will meet the
Italian president on Wednesday to present a new government.
But in Athens, Greek conservatives said they would not bow
to "dictates from Brussels" over a bailout designed to save
their country from bankruptcy and safeguard the euro.
The market was also spooked by the news that the New York
Federal Reserve will be increasing the collateral requirements
on primary-dealer banks in transactions dealing with
mortgage-backed securities, in an effort to lower the settlement
risks with its counterparties.
"I don't understand exactly why the Fed has done this when
it wants to support housing markets by buying MBS, but this does
suggest the Fed is anticipating serious conditions and is taking
measures against deterioration in the euro zone crisis," said a
Japanese bank trader.
Rumours about more credit downgrades in Europe -- though
hardly unusual these days -- dogged the euro.
The wobbly euro lifted the dollar index to a
one-month high of 78.375, well off the week's low of 76.751.
Broad risk aversion also hit commodity currencies hard, with
the Australian dollar falling more than one percent to
$1.0063.
The dollar held steady against the yen around 77.00,
with the threat of more intervention by Japan keeping investors
wary of buying the Japanese currency. The Bank of Japan kept its
policy on hold as expected.
Euro zone and U.S. inflation data will be in focus next and
a stronger-than-expected result for Europe may dim prospects for
a follow-up interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and IFR's John Noonan in
Sydney; Editing by Joseph Radford)