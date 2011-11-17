* USD benefits from mounting risk aversion
* Aussie hit, back below parity vs USD
* Worries grow as European bank funding condition tightens
SYDNEY, Nov 18 The U.S. dollar held firm
in Asia on Friday, while the euro was surprisingly resilient
with European banks seen repatriating funds back home as signs
of funding stress grew amid a deepening euro zone debt crisis.
The spotlight fell on Spain on Thursday, which had to pay
the highest rate to sell its 10-year debt since 1997, just shy
of the 7 percent mark seen as unsustainable. Even then, it could
not raise the full target amount.
"The slow motion train crash continues, with USD funding now
clearly a bigger issue as contagion spreads more deeply into
Spain," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.
The euro was at $1.3462 versus $1.3459 late in New
York, having recovered from a five-week low of $1.3421 plumbed
on Thursday. Support for the common currency was seen around
$1.3400, the 76.4 percent retracement of the October rally.
That saw the dollar index retreat slightly from a
five-week peak of 78.467 to 78.282. The dollar, however, gained
sharply against commodity currencies such as the Australian
dollar, which are normally sold in times of market stress.
As a result, the Aussie fell below parity for the first time
since Oct. 12. It stood at $0.9986, having touched
$0.9973 overnight.
"While risks to the downside appear more apparent, it's
worth noting that the currency is now oversold on several
momentum-based indicators," said David Scutt, a trader at Arab
Bank Australia in Sydney.
"Keeping this in mind, should any good news surrounding
Europe hit the screens, it's likely to see the Aussie spring
higher on the back of short covering."
Against the yen, the dollar was steady near 77.00 yen
, with investors wary of further Japanese action in the
wake of the massive $100 billion intervention on Oct. 31.
Following a Fitch Ratings report released this week
highlighting concerns over U.S. banks' exposure to euro zone
debt, banks are showing little willingness to lend to one
another, raising the risk that the debt crisis will turn into a
credit crunch.
The premium for swapping euros into dollars rose on
Thursday, with the three-month cross-currency basis swap around
6 basis points wider at -136 basis points, the most since the
2008 financial crisis.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday
the euro zone's debt crisis was beginning to hit the real
economy and urged vigilance to prevent contagion from infecting
banks and insurance firms.
News out of the euro zone was mixed on Thursday, although
Italy showed progress. The country's new prime minister
announced sweeping reforms including a crackdown on tax evasion
and changes to the tax system in order to dig the country out of
crisis.
Athens, however, saw anti-austerity protesters clash with
police.
Many analysts still believe the only way to help contain the
contagion is for the ECB to buy up large quantities of bonds,
effectively the sort of 'quantitative easing' undertaken by the
U.S. and British central banks.
But Berlin continued to resist, saying European Union rules
prohibit such action.
