* Euro in downtrend but drop likely to be gradual -trader
* Mounting risk aversion supports dollar
* Aussie trims loss after dipping below parity vs USD
* Worries grow as European bank funding condition tightens
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 The euro edged higher on
Friday as traders covered short positions and booked profits
after its recent drop to a five-week low, and the single
currency was expected to remain on a downtrend because of the
spiralling euro zone debt crisis.
The spotlight fell on Spain on Thursday, which had to pay
the highest rate to sell its 10-year debt since 1997, just shy
of the 7 percent mark seen as unsustainable.
The euro, however, showed some resilience in the wake of the
Spanish bond auction, managing to hold above a five-week trough
of $1.3421 hit in Thursday's Asian trade.
The euro is being supported by short covering, said Jesper
Bargmann, Asia head of G11 spot FX for RBS in Singapore, adding
that such profit-taking interest is likely to persist and limit
the speed of the euro's declines.
"Market is very eager to sell the euro and also eager to
take some profits," Bargmann said. "So we are seeing interest on
the dips to buy."
"There's plenty of two-way interest in the euro now," he
added. "There's a lot of short positions out there and people
are eager to book some profit. So it's not an easy trade."
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3484, but is still
down roughly 2.4 percent for the week, on track for its biggest
weekly percentage decline since early September.
Selling pressure against the single currency has intensified
this week as turmoil in euro zone bond markets spread to
AAA-rated France.
The euro is likely to test its early October low of $1.3145
eventually, but its descent will probably be gradual, said
Bargmann.
"I think we'll break $1.30 but I think it's going to be in a
fairly orderly fashion," he said, adding that there were likely
to be some spikes and bouts of short-covering in between.
Support for the euro lies at around $1.3405, the 76.4
percent retracement of the October rally. The bottom of the
weekly Ichimoku cloud also offers support near that level,
coming in at $1.3408.
A trader for a Japanese brokerage in Tokyo said there was
talk that a euro option position with a strike at $1.35 was set
to expire today, and that players holding such a position may
buy the euro on dips and sell into rallies.
"The direction is probably toward the downside but looking at
how the market has been moving and positioning, you have to be
wary of short-covering," the trader said.
DOLLAR FUNDINS STRAINS
The deepening of the euro zone's debt crisis has caused
heightened stress in dollar funding markets this week.
The premium for swapping euros into dollars rose on
Thursday, with the three-month cross-currency basis swap around
6 basis points wider at -136 basis points, the most since the
2008 financial crisis.
"The slow motion train crash continues, with USD funding now
clearly a bigger issue as contagion spreads more deeply into
Spain," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.
The Australian dollar, which tends to come under pressure in
times of market stress, dipped to as low as $0.9973 earlier,
matching a five-week low touched on Thursday.
The Aussie later pared some losses to change hands at
$1.0002, down 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on
Thursday.
"While risks to the downside appear more apparent, it's
worth noting that the currency is now oversold on several
momentum-based indicators," said David Scutt, a trader at Arab
Bank Australia in Sydney.
"Keeping this in mind, should any good news surrounding
Europe hit the screens, it's likely to see the Aussie spring
higher on the back of short covering."
Against the yen, the dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 76.87 yen
, with investors wary of further Japanese action in the
wake of its massive intervention on Oct. 31.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney, Hideyuki Sano in
Tokyo; Editing by Kavita Chandran)