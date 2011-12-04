* ECB policy meeting, EU Summit key events this week
* Euro seen sideways meantime after last week's 0.8 pct rise
* Weekend news mixed, giving markets no conviction
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 5 The euro got off to a choppy
start on Monday in what is likely to be a recurring theme this
week as hopes for a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis
waxes and wanes in the leadup to yet another European Union
summit.
Markets are hopeful the EU will have taken a step towards
fiscal union by Friday, agreeing on a treaty change to anchor
coercive budget discipline for the 17-nation currency area. But
that outcome is far from certain.
There will also be intense pressure on the European Central
Bank to cut rates at its policy meeting on Thursday and offer
fresh liquidity measures for banks, if not more sovereign bond
buying.
The euro, which gained 0.8 percent last week, climbed as
high as $1.3435 early in Asia, after Italy unveiled a
30-billion-euro package of austerity measures.
But it then suddenly shed 20 pips and was last at $1.3415,
up slightly from $1.3404 late in New York. This saw the dollar
index ease a modest 0.1 percent to 78.564.
"Recent summits have hardly spurred subsequent performance
and a lack of details/action could produce a similar outcome
this time, even if expectations have probably been somewhat
watered down," analysts at Barclays Capital warned.
Commodity currencies were also choppy, with the Australian
dollar swiftly losing some 30 pips to $1.0232, having
earlier reached a high of $1.0272. Good support is seen at
$1.0079, the 38.2 percent retracement of the Nov. 23-30 rally.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its policy meeting
on Tuesday and analysts see a good chance it will cut rates for
a second month running.
Markets drew some comfort from Friday's data showing the
U.S. unemployment rate tumbling to a 2-1/2 year low in November,
though the improvement was partly due to people leaving the
workforce.
The closely watched non-farm payrolls report extended a
string of better-than-expected figures that suggested the
world's biggest economy remained on a recovery path.
"The U.S. economy has been resilient to the market turmoil
of recent months, but remains vulnerable to a deterioration in
Europe and further slowing in emerging markets," said Julia
Coronado, BNP Paribas North America chief economist.
"Uncertainty about whether a slowdown of pick up in growth
comes next remains high."
(Editing by Wayne Cole)