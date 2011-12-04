* ECB policy meeting, EU Summit key events this week

* Euro seen sideways meantime after last week's 0.8 pct rise

* Weekend news mixed, giving markets no conviction

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Dec 5 The euro got off to a choppy start on Monday in what is likely to be a recurring theme this week as hopes for a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis waxes and wanes in the leadup to yet another European Union summit.

Markets are hopeful the EU will have taken a step towards fiscal union by Friday, agreeing on a treaty change to anchor coercive budget discipline for the 17-nation currency area. But that outcome is far from certain.

There will also be intense pressure on the European Central Bank to cut rates at its policy meeting on Thursday and offer fresh liquidity measures for banks, if not more sovereign bond buying.

The euro, which gained 0.8 percent last week, climbed as high as $1.3435 early in Asia, after Italy unveiled a 30-billion-euro package of austerity measures.

But it then suddenly shed 20 pips and was last at $1.3415, up slightly from $1.3404 late in New York. This saw the dollar index ease a modest 0.1 percent to 78.564.

"Recent summits have hardly spurred subsequent performance and a lack of details/action could produce a similar outcome this time, even if expectations have probably been somewhat watered down," analysts at Barclays Capital warned.

Commodity currencies were also choppy, with the Australian dollar swiftly losing some 30 pips to $1.0232, having earlier reached a high of $1.0272. Good support is seen at $1.0079, the 38.2 percent retracement of the Nov. 23-30 rally.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its policy meeting on Tuesday and analysts see a good chance it will cut rates for a second month running.

Markets drew some comfort from Friday's data showing the U.S. unemployment rate tumbling to a 2-1/2 year low in November, though the improvement was partly due to people leaving the workforce.

The closely watched non-farm payrolls report extended a string of better-than-expected figures that suggested the world's biggest economy remained on a recovery path.

"The U.S. economy has been resilient to the market turmoil of recent months, but remains vulnerable to a deterioration in Europe and further slowing in emerging markets," said Julia Coronado, BNP Paribas North America chief economist.

"Uncertainty about whether a slowdown of pick up in growth comes next remains high." (Editing by Wayne Cole)