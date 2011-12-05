* ECB policy meeting, EU Summit key events this week
* Speculator net euro short position largest in 1-1/2 years
* Market looks to Sarkozy-Merkel meet as litmus for Friday
summit
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 5 The euro edged up in Asia on
Monday after Italy's announcement of austerity measures prompted
short-sellers to buy back the currency, though many market
players see more twists and turns in the lead-up to a European
Union summit this week.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Sunday unveiled a 30
billion euro ($40 billion) package, raising taxes and increasing
the pension age in a drive to shore up Italy's strained
finances.
"Given large short positions in the euro, there will likely
be some short covering if there's any progress in debate on the
safety net for the debt crisis," said Makoto Noji, senior
strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Showing just how pessimistic speculators have become on the
euro, data from a U.S. financial watchdog on Friday showed
speculators on the Chicago futures exchange had their largest
net short position in 18 months last week.
The euro, which gained 0.8 percent last week, climbed as
high as $1.3441 early in Asia, before stabilising around
$1.3404, up about 0.1 percent from $1.3391 late in New York last
week. The currency stood about 1.4 percent above its seven-week
low of $1.3213 hit late last month.
Stop loss orders are seen around $1.3450 and then $1.3500.
The dollar index eased 0.1 percent to 78.558.
Markets are hopeful the EU will have taken a step towards
fiscal union by Friday, agreeing on a treaty change to anchor
coercive budget discipline for the 17-nation currency area. But
that outcome is far from certain.
There will also be intense pressure on the European Central
Bank to cut rates at its policy meeting on Thursday and offer
fresh liquidity measures for banks, if not more sovereign bond
buying.
"I'm sure this week will be volatile. There will be moments
of disappointment and moments of optimism. In the end the euro
is dependent on what European leaders do," said Katsunori
Kitakura, chief dealer at Chuo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Recent summits have hardly spurred subsequent performance
and a lack of detail or action could produce a similar outcome
this time, even if expectations have probably been somewhat
watered down, analysts at Barclays Capital warned.
MONDAY MEETING
Traders are now looking to Monday's meeting of French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to
see whether they can overcome remaining differences in order to
fine-tune proposals they want to present to EU leaders in
Brussels on Thursday on the eve of the summit.
The Australian dollar failed to maintain earlier
gains and stood flat at $1.0204 ahead of the Reserve Bank of
Australia's (RBA) policy meeting on Tuesday, at which analysts
see a good chance it will cut rates for the second month in a
row.
Risk sensitive commodity currencies drew some comfort from
Friday's data showing the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a 2-1/2
year low in November, though the improvement was partly due to
people leaving the workforce.
The closely watched non-farm payrolls report extended a
string of better-than-expected figures that suggested the
world's biggest economy remained on course for recovery.
"The U.S. economy has been resilient to the market turmoil
of recent months, but remains vulnerable to a deterioration in
Europe and further slowing in emerging markets," said Julia
Coronado, BNP Paribas North America chief economist, in a note
to clients.
"Uncertainty about whether a slowdown of pick up in growth
comes next remains high."
With the market focus on Europe, the yen took a back seat,
moving little at 77.96 yen per dollar.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney, Antoni Slodkowski
in Tokyo and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Chris Gallagher)