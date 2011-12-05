* Euro off highs after S&P warns of ratings cut
* More pressure on EU leaders to resolve debt crisis
* Aussie holds up well, eyes on RBA policy meeting
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 6 The euro stayed on the
backfoot in Asia on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's said it was
reviewing the credit ratings of euro zone countries, including
top-rated Germany, for a possible downgrade.
The announcement from S&P, which confirmed earlier media
reports, saw only limited reaction from the euro. The common
currency last stood at $1.3400, versus $1.3385 late in
New York. It has steadily slipped from a peak around $1.3486 on
Monday.
Still, the euro stayed well within Friday's trading range in
what traders call an inside-day. This usually indicates a lack
of market conviction, not surprising given major events loom
including the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
"In addition to a 25-basis-point cut with hints of further
actions, we expect the ECB to provide additional support to
banks in the form of a softening of collateral rules and more
and longer liquidity operations," said Giuseppe Maraffino,
strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
The ratings news piled more pressure on EU leaders to come
up with a credible plan on Friday to lead the region out of its
debt crisis. S&P said it would announce the review outcome as
soon as possible after the Dec. 8-9 EU summit.
Hopes for more fiscal integration in the euro zone were
boosted after France and Germany on Monday agreed an
over-arching plan for imposing budget discipline across the
region in the search for a solution to its debt crisis.
With the euro's downside limited, the dollar index
struggled to make much headway. It drifted down 0.05 percent to
78.583. Against the yen, the dollar edged up to 77.80,
but was still capped by 78.00 yen.
Commodity currencies outperformed the euro with the
Australian dollar holding up pretty well. It was at
$1.0263, having risen as high as $1.0305 overnight.
The Aussie also had an inside-day on Monday, with resistance
seen at $1.0335, last week's peak.
All eyes are on the outcome of the Reserve Bank of
Australia's policy meeting due at 0330 GMT. A small majority of
economists in a Reuters poll expect the central bank will cut by
25 basis points to 4.25 percent.
"The balance of risk has shifted as global developments have
been encouraging. Nonetheless, a weaker AUD would give the RBA
some insurance against current uncertainties and the odds are
for a cut," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)