* Euro struggles after S&P warns of ratings cuts
* Piles more pressure on EU leaders to resolve debt crisis
* Aussie dips after RBA cuts rates by 25 basis points
* All eyes on ECB meet on Thursday
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Dec 6 The euro dipped on Tuesday
after Standard & Poor's said it may carry out a mass credit
downgrade of euro zone countries if their leaders fail to move
decisively on solving the region's debt woes at a summit this
week.
Risk currencies came under further pressure after the
Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points and left
the door open for further easing, sending the Australian dollar
down to $1.0180, from a peak of $1.0305 hit overnight.
The unprecedented warning to downgrade 15 countries
including top-rated heavyweights such as Germany and France came
hot on the heels of a Franco-German initiative, to be discussed
at the Friday summit, to impose budget discipline across the
euro zone through treaty changes.
Despite the threat, traders found it hard to offload the
euro more aggressively and let it hover at $1.3373, above
some vital support levels, but down from Monday's high of
$1.3487, and cautiously waited for a European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday.
"You can see that the EU leaders are trying to get their act
together, but even if their plans are realised, it's not going
to improve their dire finances overnight. This is going to be a
drawn-out process," said Koji Fukaya, chief FX strategist at
Credit Suisse, adding that the euro will not easily get any
serious respite.
"Italy and other countries have embarked on belt-tightening
measures and that has already seen a positive reaction from the
markets, but doubts about the implementation of these policies
linger. The move by S&P partly reflects these worries."
The euro avoided a sell-off as traders hoped a summit
agreement, together with deficit-reduction steps by debt-laden
countries, would pave the way for the ECB to move more
aggressively to calm the turbulent euro zone bond market.
The bank has so far been reluctant to buy up bonds of
heavily indebted states, concerned this would take the pressure
off them to sort out their finances, but signalled it may change
its stance, depending on what EU policymakers come up with.
Still, any bounce is likely to be limited to short-covering,
and levels around $1.3550 may be the extent of any near-term
rally, traders said. "What everybody probably thinks is that the
euro is still not a currency you want to buy," said a trader for
a Tokyo brokerage.
More optimistic analysts suggested the euro may correct back
to $1.3729 or even as high as $1.3851, respectively 50 and
61.8-percent retracements of its decline in November.
Stop-loss euro offers were spotted right below session lows,
around $1.3350-60, in an area marked by a moderate support level
at the Sept. 26 low of $1.3360.
AUSSIE SLIPS AFTER CUT
Following the RBA cut, the Australian dollar moved a little
further away from its peak last week of $1.0335. After the bank
said "the inflation outlook afforded scope for a modest
reduction in the cash rate," some analysts suggested a further
cut by 50 basis points by March is likely.
"It's a good decision and it recognises the slowdown in the
global economy has developed some further momentum, particularly
in our region," said Paul Brennan, head of market economics at
Citi.
"The inflation outlook for Australia is consistent with the
2 to 3 percent target. So that gives the Reserve Bank a little
bit more room to nudge rates down further into the neutral
zone," he said.
A sustained break of the $1.0200 level would target
Thursday's 1.0150 low, traders said. Against the yen, the Aussie
fell nearly 0.9 percent to 79.15 yen.
With the euro's downside limited, the dollar index
struggled to make much headway. It drifted up 0.1 percent to
78.705. Against the yen, the greenback edged down to 77.73
, but, as during the last couple of sessions, struggled to
break above the 78.00 yen barrier.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford)