* ECB seen cutting rates, offering more help for banks

* Talk of G20 lending $600 bln to IMF briefly jolts euro

* Australian jobs undercut the Aussie

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Dec 8 The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on Thursday and consolidated further ahead of an expected European Central Bank interest rate cut and a crucial EU leader summit that is to address the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis.

The euro hovered at $1.3401, roughly in the middle of its tight $1.3332-3486 range from the past week. It nudged as high as $1.3428 after the Nikkei business daily said the G20 was preparing a $600 billion lending facility for the IMF to help Europe, but the effect faded after it was denied by G20 and IMF officials.

The euro has gained 1.5 percent since it struck a seven-week trough of $1.3213 on Nov. 25, but investors were wary of taking new bets ahead of the ECB's rate review, widely expected to see them cut by at least 25 basis points to 1 percent.

"At the very minimum they need to do that, plus, they need to introduce longer term LTROs (long-term refinancing operations) in the order of two to three years and they need to ease collateral conditions," said Greg Gibbs, a strategist at RBS.

Analysts thought that a 25 bps cut and some liquidity measures were unlikely to spur a relief rally as risk-taking would be constrained ahead of the EU summit on Friday.

But the market was split on how would the euro would react if the ECB hinted at more aggressive bond buying and cut rates by as much as 50 bps.

A senior spot trader for a major Japanese bank said it could fall and that stop loss offers looming at $1.3380 may come under pressure, exposing support at a trendline off the Nov. 25 low coming in at $1.3355, where solid bids have been spotted recently. Further support was seen at $1.3213 and $1.3145 -- November and October lows respectively.

"But despite easing and a deeper cut the euro might actually bounce on improved risk appetite as high as $1.35, especially because positioning suggests strong short-covering may kick in rather easily," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Even more bullish analysts suggested that by the next week the euro may correct to $1.3729 or even as high as $1.3851, respectively 50 and 61.8-percent retracements of its decline in November.

"While the euro remains a difficult call, the ECB decision will almost surely boost the Australian dollar," added Ino.

Traders said it was poised to easily recoup some modest losses sustained on Thursday due to disappointing Australian jobs figures and to pierce above formidable resistance at $1.0337 -- the 61.8 percent retracement of its recent slide from $1.0753 to $0.9664 -- a level that blocked the Aussie twice last week.

The Aussie dropped 0.4 percent to $1.0252, hurt by the employment data, but traders said it was still relatively resilient against the backdrop of softer Asian bourses.

EYES ON THE SUMMIT

France and Germany will present a plan to amend the EU treaty to anchor stricter budget discipline, aimed at restoring market confidence and preventing the debt crisis spiralling out of control.

But a senior German official dampened hopes about reaching a solution, saying Berlin is increasingly pessimistic because some governments don't seem to grasp the gravity of the situation.

Some analysts, though, suspect that Germany is purposely trying to lower expectations so that, when there are announcements on Friday, markets will react enthusiastically.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at 1.2387 Swiss francs . It rose to a one-month high of around 1.2443 francs after the Swiss finance minister said authorities could consider negative interest rate and capital control options to curb the franc's strength.

The dollar declined 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies to 78.546 and it was stuck at 77.64 yen . (Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Syndey, Masayuki Kitano and Rick Lloyd in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford)