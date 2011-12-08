* ECB seen cutting rates, offering more help for banks
* Talk of G20 lending $600 bln to IMF briefly jolts euro
* Australian jobs undercut the Aussie
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Dec 8 The euro struggled to make
much headway in Asia on Thursday and consolidated further ahead
of an expected European Central Bank interest rate cut and a
crucial EU leader summit that is to address the euro zone's
two-year-old debt crisis.
The euro hovered at $1.3401, roughly in the middle of
its tight $1.3332-3486 range from the past week. It nudged as
high as $1.3428 after the Nikkei business daily said the G20 was
preparing a $600 billion lending facility for the IMF to help
Europe, but the effect faded after it was denied by G20 and IMF
officials.
The euro has gained 1.5 percent since it struck a seven-week
trough of $1.3213 on Nov. 25, but investors were wary of taking
new bets ahead of the ECB's rate review, widely expected to see
them cut by at least 25 basis points to 1 percent.
"At the very minimum they need to do that, plus, they need
to introduce longer term LTROs (long-term refinancing
operations) in the order of two to three years and they need to
ease collateral conditions," said Greg Gibbs, a strategist at
RBS.
Analysts thought that a 25 bps cut and some liquidity
measures were unlikely to spur a relief rally as risk-taking
would be constrained ahead of the EU summit on Friday.
But the market was split on how would the euro would react
if the ECB hinted at more aggressive bond buying and cut rates
by as much as 50 bps.
A senior spot trader for a major Japanese bank said it could
fall and that stop loss offers looming at $1.3380 may come under
pressure, exposing support at a trendline off the Nov. 25 low
coming in at $1.3355, where solid bids have been spotted
recently. Further support was seen at $1.3213 and $1.3145 --
November and October lows respectively.
"But despite easing and a deeper cut the euro might actually
bounce on improved risk appetite as high as $1.35, especially
because positioning suggests strong short-covering may kick in
rather easily," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at the Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Even more bullish analysts suggested that by the next week
the euro may correct to $1.3729 or even as high as $1.3851,
respectively 50 and 61.8-percent retracements of its decline in
November.
"While the euro remains a difficult call, the ECB decision
will almost surely boost the Australian dollar," added Ino.
Traders said it was poised to easily recoup some modest
losses sustained on Thursday due to disappointing Australian
jobs figures and to pierce above formidable resistance at
$1.0337 -- the 61.8 percent retracement of its recent slide from
$1.0753 to $0.9664 -- a level that blocked the Aussie twice last
week.
The Aussie dropped 0.4 percent to $1.0252, hurt by
the employment data, but traders said it was still relatively
resilient against the backdrop of softer Asian bourses.
EYES ON THE SUMMIT
France and Germany will present a plan to amend the EU
treaty to anchor stricter budget discipline, aimed at restoring
market confidence and preventing the debt crisis spiralling out
of control.
But a senior German official dampened hopes about reaching a
solution, saying Berlin is increasingly pessimistic because some
governments don't seem to grasp the gravity of the situation.
Some analysts, though, suspect that Germany is purposely
trying to lower expectations so that, when there are
announcements on Friday, markets will react enthusiastically.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at 1.2387 Swiss francs
. It rose to a one-month high of around 1.2443 francs
after the Swiss finance minister said authorities could consider
negative interest rate and capital control options to curb the
franc's strength.
The dollar declined 0.1 percent against a basket of
currencies to 78.546 and it was stuck at 77.64 yen
.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Syndey, Masayuki
Kitano and Rick Lloyd in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford)