* Euro vulnerable as focus turns to Friday's EU summit

* ECB President Draghi says ECB bond buying not infinite

* China Nov inflation seen tumbling, more easing eyed

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Dec 9 The euro nursed hefty losses in Asia on Friday ahead of an all-important EU summit, after the European Central Bank poured cold water on hopes it will buy up more bonds of debt-laden euro zone states, a step some deem essential to containing the debt crisis.

The euro wallowed at $1.3343, having dipped around 1 percent to as low as $1.3289 overnight. Players expected cautious trading on Friday, with investors awaiting the EU summit unlikely to sell at these levels.

While the ECB's stance exerts even more pressure on the European leaders to come up with a credible plan at the meeting, early signs did not bode well for the euro bulls. Market watchers lowered their hopes for the event to deliver even after an EU official said that EU leaders agreed on new fiscal rules enshrining tougher budget discipline.

The expectations were also toned down after a senior German official rejected key measures including letting the euro zone's future rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, operate as a bank borrowing from the ECB, and a long-term goal of issuing common euro zone bonds.

The leaders have also yet to find an answer to the question of whether the new pact requires major changes to the EU treaty.

"The outlook for the euro versus major currencies remains bearish," said Nomura Securities analysts Jens Nordvig.

"The main drivers are a continued lack of a convincing policy response to the debt crisis, pronounced eurozone growth underperformance, and an ongoing global asset allocation shift away from eurozone assets," Nordvig said, adding that the brokerage's year-end target of $1.30 was still valid.

Yields on Italian and Spanish government bonds jumped after the ECB meeting. Yields on French and Belgian government bonds also rose but by less than those on Italian and Spanish debt.

Comments from ECB President Mario Draghi that the decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points was not unanimous and that the bank did not consider cutting rates further also weighed on the euro.

In a sign that the market was cautiously bracing itself for a yet another disappointment after the EU meeting, the 25 delta one-month risk reversals for euro/dollar traded around -3.10 vols with a bias for euro puts, compared with -2.75 vols spotted earlier in the week.

In this siutation, traders pondered support levels for the common currency, seen at $1.3213 and $1.3145 -- November and October lows respectively.

Commodity currencies were also licking their wounds, with the Australian dollar at $1.0166, having shed more than 2 percent from the high of $1.0382 on Thursday. Some support is seen at $1.0077 -- the daily Ichimoku cloud base.

It may come under pressure if China's November inflation data comes in below expectations. It likely dropped in November to within sight of the government's official target, fuelling expectations of further monetary policy easing to combat deteriorating domestic and international economic conditions.

Data on inflation, industrial output, retail sales and other economic indicators are due to be released on Friday with the CPI due around 0130 GMT

The softer euro pushes the dollar index to a one-week high above 79. Against the yen, the dollar continues to hover within the well-trodden range and last fetches 77.67 yen. (Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)