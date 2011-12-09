* News ESM won't have banking license weighs on euro

* Euro down from intraday high, Aussie tumbles

* Short-covering lifts Aussie from day's low below $1.0100

* Aussie seen vulnerable after breaching $1.0150/60 support (Updates levels, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 The euro clawed back losses on Friday after dipping close to a recent one-week low as hopes dimmed that a European Union summit would make substantial progress toward containing the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro came under pressure and the Australian dollar tumbled after one EU diplomat said EU leaders had agreed the euro zone's permanent bailout fund will not have a banking license, which could limit its firepower.

"There was disappointment... This means they won't be able to do direct capitalisation of banks and it means they don't have access to ECB money," said Jesper Bargmann, Asia head of G11 spot FX for RBS in Singapore.

Bargmann said the euro was unlikely to "collapse" as many market players were already short the currency, but added that the Australian dollar could come under further selling pressure after breaching an important technical level at the $1.0150/60 area.

The euro dipped to as low as around $1.3309 at one point, nearing a one-week low of $1.3289 hit on Thursday. It later pared its losses to stand at $1.3337, little changed from late U.S. trade on Thursday.

The euro had come under pressure the previous day after the European Central Bank poured cold water on hopes it will buy up more bonds of debt-laden euro zone states, a step some deem essential to containing the debt crisis.

Key downside support for the euro lies at its November trough of $1.3213 and then at its October low near $1.3145.

The Australian dollar fell to as low as $1.0090 as stop-loss offers added to selling pressure.

The Aussie later pared some of its losses on short-covering, and last stood at $1.0135, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro and the Australian dollar recouped some of their earlier losses after European leaders said the euro zone planed to loan up to 200 billion euro to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)