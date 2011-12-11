* Euro subdued early in Asia

* EU summit offered no immediate steps to stem crisis

* Italian, Spanish bond sales this week in focus

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Dec 12 The euro got off to a dead-calm start in Asia on Monday, but was expected to struggle after hopes for a quick resolution to the euro zone debt crisis were dashed at a key summit of European leaders last week.

The common currency stood at $1.3365, barely changed from $1.3371 late in New York on Friday, where it ended with a modest 0.2 percent gain. It hit a high of $1.3433 on Friday after Reuters reported that China's central bank plans to create a $300 billion vehicle to manage investment funds in the United States and Europe.

"On past reckoning, we should expect post-summit euphoria to be faded," said BNP Paribas analysts. But they noted that IMM data showing only a small reduction in the speculative short euro base was potentially supportive for the common currency.

This week's market focus is likely to be on bond sales by both Spain and Italy. They are looking to raise an estimated 7 billion euros in total.

The euro remained well within a $1.3200-$1.3500 range seen since late November and appeared to be in a flag formation, with parameters at 1.3250-70 and 1.3460. The longer the 1.3250-70 base holds, the greater the risk of a break higher towards 1.3600, traders said.

While an historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone was achieved last Friday, markets were left uncertain whether and when more decisive action would be taken to stem the region's debt crisis.

"What will be key going forward though is how the European Central Bank (ECB) responds. The bailout funds, even with IMF involvement, are unlikely to be enough. Only the ECB has sufficient firepower to stabilise euro zone bond markets," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.

However, this is likely to remain a distant prospect, with the ECB quick to down play a bigger crisis-fighting role.

The dollar index stayed in consolidation mode since its 6.7 percent rally from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25 ran out of steam. It was last up 0.13 percent at 78.693.

Commodity currencies also showed no new trend, after a couple of choppy sessions last week in the run-up to the EU summit.

The Australian dollar was at $1.0201, compared to $1.0211 in New York. It has found a trading range between $1.0100 and $1.0300, since its rally from $0.9644 in late November to $1.0335 in early December, came to an abrupt halt.

Australia's trade data due at 0030 GMT is expected to show another healthy surplus, although the Aussie is unlikely to react to the figures given that Europe remains the dominant factor. (Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Wayne Cole)