* Euro lower after EU summit
* EU meet offered no immediate steps to stem crisis
* Italian, Spanish bond sales this week in focus
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Dec 12 The euro dipped in Asia on
Monday, and was expected to struggle going into the year-end
after the European Union agreed on deeper economic integration
but fell short of a convincing plan to deal a decisive blow to
the euro area debt crisis.
Except for Britain, the EU states decided at a summit to
pursue stricter budget rules for the single currency area and to
provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund to help tackle the crisis.
But uncertainty about the drawn-out process of implementing
changes, a bitter divide between the UK and the rest of Europe,
almost no mention of policies aimed at boosting the ailing
European economy and no emphatic action on cash-starved European
banks undermined the outcome of the summit.
The euro, however, was given some support after a Reuters
report that China planned a new $300 billion vehicle to invest
in Europe and the United States, traders said.
The currency reversed last session's 0.2 percent gains and
fetched $1.3355, down from $1.3371 late in New York on
Friday. It is now almost 6 percent below its October peak and 10
percent off its 2011 high of just under $1.50, struck in early
May.
"The summit addressed long-term problems of fiscal
consolidation, but Europe is facing a pretty serious funding
crunch in the weeks to come. There's no immediate solution to
address this problem," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Analysts pointed to the reluctance of the European Central
Bank to buy up bonds of debt-laden euro zone states, a move that
could potentially calm wild swings in the area's bond markets
that saw Italian debt yields soar to levels seen as
unsustainable in November.
Following the summit, which some had hoped would provide
political cover for the bank to step in more aggressively, the
ECB said it was capping its weekly bond purchases at 20 billion
euros and was not considering any more substantial action.
That is why traders said they were watching Spain and Italy
very closely as the countries look to raise an estimated 7
billion euros in total through bond sales this
week.
On top of that, they said they were waiting for a response
from Standard & Poor's which, right ahead of the summit, warned
it may carry out a credit downgrade of euro zone countries en
masse if they fail to move decisively to stem the crisis.
The euro remained trapped within its well-trodden
$1.3200-$1.3500 range seen since late November and technically
appeared to be in a flag formation, with parameters at 1.3250-70
and 1.3460. The longer the 1.3250-70 base holds, the greater the
risk of a break higher towards 1.3600, traders said.
Such a temporary break could also happen because IMM data
showed only a small reduction in the speculative short euro
base, thus raising the potential for a short-covering corrective
rally in the euro, analysts said.
PINING FOR GROWTH
While bilateral loans to the IMF will beef up its resources
to help struggling euro zone economies when needed, the volume
of the euro zone's bailout fund was still seen insufficient to
safeguard core euro zone economies from contagion from the debt
crisis.
The capacity of the permanent bailout fund was capped and it
was not granted a banking licence.
Moreover, analysts said that even if bond yields stabilise,
Europe is likely heading for recession.
"No matter how you slice and dice things, in the context of
a single currency regime, the tough budget rules and brutal
austerity programmes embedded in the Stability Union will
consign Europe to an extended period of recession, if not
depression," Russell Jones, strategist at Westpac Institutional
Bank in Sydney, wrote in a note.
With the euro on the backfoot, the dollar index
remained in the consolidation mode it has been in since its 6.7
percent rally from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25 ran out of steam. It was
last up 0.14 percent at 78.74.
But against the Swiss franc, the dollar climbed 0.4 percent
and last changed hands at 0.9262 francs.
Barclays Capital analysts said that with the Swiss economy
facing severe strains from deflationary pressure and very weak
growth, the balance could be shifting towards a hike in the
Swiss franc peg versus the euro, which, according to them,
"should at worst mean stable EUR/CHF and therefore
higher USD/CHF."
The dollar was flat on the yen, last trading at 77.63 yen
.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Ian Chua and
Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney)