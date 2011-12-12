* EU meet offered no immediate steps to stem crisis
* Italian, Spanish bond sales this week in focus
* S&P rating action eyed; Moody's comments sour sentiment
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Dec 12 The euro slipped in Asia on
Monday, and was expected to struggle going into the year-end
after the European Union agreed on deeper economic integration
but fell short of a convincing plan to deal a decisive blow to
the region's debt woes.
The currency fell to a session low of $1.3334 after
Moody's ratings agency said the two-year-old crisis is still in
a "critical" and "volatile" stage, adding that the region is
prone to further shocks and faces rising threats to cohesion.
Except for Britain, the EU states decided at a summit to
pursue stricter budget rules for the single currency area and to
provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund to help tackle the crisis.
But uncertainty about the drawn-out process of implementing
changes, a bitter divide between the UK and the rest of Europe,
almost no mention of policies aimed at boosting the ailing
European economy, and no emphatic action on cash-starved
European banks undermined the outcome of the summit.
The euro fetched $1.3340, down 0.4 percent from
$1.3371 late in New York on Friday. It is now almost 6 percent
below its October peak and 10 percent off its 2011 high of just
under $1.50, struck in early May.
"The summit addressed long-term problems of fiscal
consolidation, but Europe is facing a pretty serious funding
crunch in the weeks to come. There's no immediate solution to
address this problem," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
He pointed to the reluctance of the European Central Bank to
buy up bonds of debt-laden euro zone states, a move that could
potentially calm wild swings in the area's bond markets that saw
Italian debt yields soar to levels seen as unsustainable in
November.
Following the summit, which some had hoped would provide
political cover for the bank to step in more aggressively, the
ECB said it was capping its weekly bond purchases at 20 billion
euros and was not considering any more substantial action.
That is why traders said they were watching Spain and Italy
very closely as the countries look to raise an estimated 7
billion euros in total through bond sales this
week.
On top of that, they said they were waiting for a response
from Standard & Poor's which, right before the summit, warned it
may carry out a credit downgrade of euro zone countries en masse
if they fail to move decisively to stem the crisis.
The euro avoided further selling, supported by a Reuters
report that China planned a new $300 billion vehicle to invest
in Europe and the United States, traders said.
It remained tethered in a well-trodden $1.3200-$1.3500 band
seen since late November and technically appeared to be in a
flag formation, with parameters at 1.3250-70 and 1.3460. The
longer the 1.3250-70 base holds, the greater the risk of a break
higher towards 1.3600, traders said.
Such a temporary break could also happen because IMM data
showed only a small reduction in the speculative short euro
base, thus raising the potential for a short-covering corrective
rally in the euro, analysts said.
On the downside, a break of $1.3250 support could lead to a
test of $1.3210 and then $1.3145.
PINING FOR GROWTH
While bilateral loans to the IMF will beef up its resources
to help struggling euro zone economies, the volume of the area's
bailout fund was still seen as insufficient to safeguard its
core economies from contagion from the crisis.
The capacity of the permanent bailout fund was capped and it
was not granted a banking licence.
Moreover, analysts said that even if bond yields stabilise,
Europe is likely heading for a recession.
"No matter how you slice and dice things, in the context of
a single currency regime, the tough budget rules and brutal
austerity programmes embedded in the Stability Union will
consign Europe to an extended period of recession, if not
depression," Russell Jones, strategist at Westpac Institutional
Bank in Sydney, wrote in a note.
With the euro on the backfoot, the dollar index
remained in the consolidation mode it has been in since its 6.7
percent rally from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25 ran out of steam. It was
last up 0.22 percent at 78.83.
But against the Swiss franc, the dollar climbed 0.4 percent
and last changed hands at 0.9262 francs.
Barclays Capital analysts said that with the Swiss economy
facing severe strains from deflationary pressure and very weak
growth, the balance could be shifting towards a hike in the
Swiss franc peg versus the euro, which, according to them,
"should at worst mean stable EUR/CHF and therefore
higher USD/CHF."
The dollar was flat on the yen, last trading at 77.65 yen
.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Ian Chua and
Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)