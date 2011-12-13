* Euro's fall paves way for fresh downside

* Aussie hits 2-week low as USD outperforms

* Dollar index above weekly Ichimoku cloud top

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Dec 13 The euro plumbed two-month lows in Asia on Tuesday while the Australian dollar sank closer to parity as rising disappointment over the European Union's summit prompted investors to position for possible downgrades of euro zone sovereign credit ratings.

Rating agencies warned on Monday that last week's EU summit, viewed by some as a last chance to save the euro, did not go far enough to ease immediate concerns about the region's debt markets.

The euro fell as low as $1.3160 before steadying at $1.3186. A break below Oct. 4's nadir of $1.3145 would take the common currency back to depths not seen since mid-January.

"There are short positions built up in the euro now so a rise on short-covering is possible, but for the short term, for the coming week or so, a fall in the euro seems more likely unless there are any fresh developments about support for the euro zone," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist for Japan at Barclays Bank.

A daily close below $1.3150 would add to bearish price momentum and expose $1.3050 as the next downside target, according to George Davis, chief technical analyst at RBC Dominion Securities. That level would be a 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the June 2010-May 2011 advance.

MacNeil Curry, technical strategist at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, dropped his bullish euro/dollar call and adopted a neutral view following the euro's fall below $1.3212.

"With the break of support, the next level of note is the 1.3146. Through here would turn us negative, opening significant downside potential, targeting 1.2510," he said.

Pressure on the euro and heightened risk aversion increased the greenback's safe-haven appeal and helped lift the dollar index to 79.651, its highest this month, before it eased back to 79.500.

The dollar index was above its weekly Ichimoku cloud top for the first time since September 2010.

The dollar also edged up against the yen, rising as high as 77.97 at one stage.

Heightened risk aversion hurt commodity currencies, which suffered steep declines.

The Australian dollar shed more than 1 cent to a two-week low of $1.0030, before recovering to $1.0069, with support now at its 21-day moving average of $1.0047.

More support lies at parity and then at $0.9942, a 61.8 percent retracement of its November-December climb. Immediate resistance lies at the base of its daily Ichimoku cloud at $1.0077.

Later on Tuesday the Federal Reserve will hold its final policy meeting of the year but it is not expected to take any policy action other than put the final touches to its communication strategy

Ahead of that, investors await a closely watched survey of German analyst and investor sentiment and U.S. retail sales data.

Market liquidity has been thin ahead of year-end holidays, which could hurt demand in bond sales by Italy and Spain on Wednesday and Thursday. Weak results would add to pressure on the euro.

The ECB was seen buying short-dated Italian bonds on Monday but it was insufficient to convince markets that the central bank is about to significantly step up its purchases beyond a reported weekly commitment of up to 20 billion euros.

Still, the ECB "has certainly eased market conditions" by lowering the quality of acceptable collateral and offering loans maturing in three years, said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co.

"There is also market talk surfacing about whether the ECB has another ploy up its sleeve by offering loans of such length," Wilkinson said in a research note.

While outright monetisation of government debt would go against the central bank's rules, the ECB could be facilitating institutional plugging of deficits, he said.

"With short-dated yields down at around 1 percent and an ability to lock in costs for up to three years, some are pointing to the arbitrage opportunity available," he said.

For example, Italy on Monday sold 7 billion euros worth of one-year bills at 5.95 percent, he said, which he called a "tremendous arbitrage opportunity to take advantage of, and one that the ECB might be turning a blind eye to despite the fact that it would be against the 'spirit of the treaty' to encourage the private sector to do openly what it is officially banned". (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo and Ian Chua and Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Michael Watson)