* Euro off 11-month trough, marking time

* EU finmin call at 1430GMT

* France ratings downgrade still looms

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Dec 19 The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe.

The euro stood at $1.3032, off an 11-month low of $1.2944 hit last week. Support is found at $1.2980-1.2995 with immediate resistance at $1.3090, ahead of a key barrier at$1.3125-45.

Short-covering could also underpin the currency as investors are very short of the euro. IMM data released on Friday showed net short positions as of Dec. 13 in the euro/USD blew out to a hefty 116,457 following a disappointing EU Summit.

For now, investors are likely to focus on a euro zone finance ministers teleconference call from 1430 GMT about the draft text of a new fiscal compact agreed earlier this month. Talks will also include the size of individual bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund.

The European Central Bank is preparing this week to prop up euro zone lenders with three-year low-price loans to revive the struggling interbank lending and funding market.

Banks could take an estimated 250 billion euros ($326.2 billion) at the first auction of the three-year loans on Wednesday. Some hope the banks will use the funds to buy EU sovereign debt and pull yields down.

The single currency remains highly vulnerable to more EU ratings downgrades as France faces up to a double-notch cut by Standard & Poor's which put a raft of European nations on review earlier in December.

"As soon as the announcement comes out, there will be a short-term negative impact but it's all baked in the cake for Europe," said David Scutt, a trader at Arab Bank Australia.

On Friday, Moody's cut Belgium by two notches to Aa3 from Aa1, citing risks to economic growth and the costs of bailouts of banks such as Dexia.

This came on top of Fitch warning it could may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries as it believes that a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach."

The dollar index was a touch softer at 81.313, well off last week's 11-month peak, while it was still stuck at around 77.76 against the yen.