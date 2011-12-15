* USD index eyes 2011 peak, euro threatens $1.2860 trough
* Weekly Ichimoku chart signals more gains for dollar index
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 The euro held steady on
Thursday, but still hovered near an 11-month low hit the
previous day as signs the European debt crisis was far from over
prompted investors to sell risky assets and bolstered demand for
the dollar.
The euro was little changed at $1.2986 after having
fallen to as low as $1.2945 on Wednesday, the lowest level since
Jan. 11, on trading platform EBS. The next major support is
found at the year's low, $1.2860 on Jan. 10.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent against the yen to 101.38 yen
. On Wednesday, the euro had dipped to as low as
101.10 yen, nearing a 10-year low of 100.77 yen hit in October.
The single currency has come under pressure this week after
last Friday's European Union summit, seen as critical to reach a
solution to rein in the debt crisis, failed to restore investor
confidence.
The euro's weakness, plus falls in commodities such as gold
and persistent strains in dollar funding markets, have bolstered
the U.S. dollar this week and has helped lift the dollar index
close to its 2011 high.
With the European Central Bank sounding reluctant about
stepping up its bond-buying programme, any bounce in the euro is
likely to be limited in the near-term, said Rob Ryan, FX
strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore.
"We need something to get us through the next six to 12
months," Ryan said.
The euro area faces the next potential crunch point in
mid-January when Italy has to start issuing tens of billions of
euros in bonds towards a 2012 total of 340 billion euros needed
to roll over maturing debt.
Italy managed to find enough buyers for its debt auctions on
Wednesday, but investors focused on the high yields Rome was
forced to pay -- a level seen as unsustainable. At auction, the
6.47 percent yield on Italy's five-year bond was the highest
since the euro was launched in 1999.
In Ryan's view, the question is who will buy euro
zone sovereign debt at a time when financial institutions are
deleveraging and trimming their assets.
"It means somebody has to step in to buy those bonds. If the
ECB is not going to do it, it all looks pretty ugly for not just
the euro, but for everything else as well," Ryan said.
ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann delivered a blow to hopes of
more decisive ECB intervention to quell the euro zone crisis,
saying this week that his peers at the bank were growing
sceptical of its bond-buy programme, which he openly opposes.
Going into the end of December, the euro may bounce to
around $1.32 if more details emerge about countries making
contributions to the International Monetary Fund to help contain
the euro zone's debt crisis, said BNP Paribas' Ryan.
"But still I think there's a lot of people lining up to sell
(the euro)," he said.
The Australian dollar received a tiny fillip immediately
after the HSBC flash China PMI came in at 49, an improvement
from the 47.7 final reading in November.
But that move was short-lived, and the Australian dollar
later came back under pressure. It was last down 0.4 percent at
$0.9870.
DXY NEAR YEAR'S HIGH
The dollar index last stood at 80.565,
having hit an 11-month high of 80.73 on Wednesday and nearing
the 2011 peak of 81.313.
The dollar index has risen above resistance at the top of
the weekly Ichimoku cloud this week, possibly setting itself up
for more gains. The Ichimoku chart is a technical analysis tool
that is popular among traders.
"It does look like the dollar index has achieved
an upside break so I think it makes sense to follow this trend
for now," said a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore.
The Swiss franc dipped to a 10-month low of 0.9549 to
the dollar on Thursday, ahead of a central bank policy meeting
later in the day.
The Swiss National Bank is expected to stay on hold this
week, but analysts suspect it is only a matter of time before it
shifts the cap on its currency.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 78.08 yen,
having pulled away from last week's low near 77.13 yen over the
past few days.
Traders said the dollar was supported against the yen on
Thursday due to dollar buying by Japanese importers.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney and Antoni
Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)