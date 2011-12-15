* Euro off 11-month trough, but seen subdued in Asia

* Danger of ratings downgrade keeping markets cautious

* Swiss franc holds gains after SNB leaves cap intact

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Dec 16 The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia on Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses after a Spanish bond sale attracted solid demand and upbeat U.S. economic data helped revived risk appetite.

The common currency last stood at $1.3024, climbing off an 11-month trough around $1.2944 plumbed earlier in the week. Thursday's trading range for the euro was well within Wednesday's range, suggesting its downside momentum has waned.

Traders expect the euro to consolidate in a narrow $1.2980-1.3050 range in Asia, with initial resistance around $1.3065, the 38.2 percent retracement of the Dec. 8-14 decline.

Sentiment remained negative with markets bracing for possible credit ratings downgrade of euro zone countries, after a key EU summit last week offered no hopes for a quick resolution to the region's debt crisis.

"S&P's negative credit watch continues to hang over the euro zone bond market and negotiations on the Greek PSI (debt swap talks) are far from reaching a positive conclusion," Luigi Speranza, an analyst at BNP Paribas, wrote in a client note.

"Hence we are left with the impression that market pressure will have to intensify in order to trigger further policy steps that could then set the basis for a more enduring stabilisation of the euro zone bond market."

The euro lost ground against the Swiss franc after the Swiss National Bank held its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro, knocking back speculation that it might try to deter investors further from seeking safety in the currency.

The common currency fell more than 1 percent to a six-week low around 1.2215 francs, before steadying at 1.2238 francs. As well, the dollar shed more than 1 percent to 0.9384 francs, retreating from a 10-month peak of 0.9548.

The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index fall 0.4 percent to 80.259, off an 11-month high of 80.730 set on Wednesday.

Commodity currencies benefited from a broadly softer dollar and the Australian dollar popped back above $0.9900, climbing off a two-week low of $0.9862.

There is no major economic data in Asia on Friday, leaving the focus on trade data in the euro zone and consumer inflation in the United States.

Markets will also be keeping an eye on a confidence vote in the Italian parliament on Friday to speed up approval of a 33-billion euro ($43 billion) austerity package.

But with many financial institutions closing their books for the year, the next major market test is widely expected in mid-January, when Italy has to start rolling over more than 100 billion euros of expiring debt by April. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)