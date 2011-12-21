* Aussie rises to all-time high against euro

* Euro faces key chart resistance at $1.3150

* Reuters poll forecasts 250 bln euro take-up in ECB tender

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Dec 21 The euro extended gains in Asian trade on Wednesday, on short-covering ahead of the European Central Bank's first offer of three-year loans that many hope will help the region's banks lower their funding costs.

But the European unit also hit an all time low against the Australian dollar as improving risk appetite increased the appeal of commodity-linked currencies, and worries about Europe's debt crisis will likely continue to cap gains.

"There is some follow-through optimism about the euro from the previous session, which prompted short-covering, and this has continued into Asian trading," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Barclays Bank in Tokyo.

"But there is no resolution yet of Europe's debt situation, so the euro's short-covering gains will likely fade, with some investors selling into the rallies," he added.

The euro stood at $1.3112, up 0.2 percent after rising to an Asian session high of $1.31278 on heavy short-covering. The single currency gained 0.6 percent on Tuesday and rose as high as $1.3132, well off an 11-month low of $1.2945 marked last week on the EBS trading platform.

Key resistance lies at $1.3150, with initial support at $1.3050, ahead of a major barrier at $1.2980.

The ECB's first offer of three-year loans is Wednesday's key trading focus, with a Reuters poll predicting that 250 billion euro could be borrowed. Estimates ranged widely, from as little as 50 billion to as much as 450 billion euros..

Sources reported more than 10 Italian banks, including major lenders, were looking to apply for the loans by using state-guaranteed bonds as collateral, with talk they could tap as much as 70 billion euros, or around 15 percent of the total.

SANTA RALLY

Further signs that Europe's funding crisis is easing would be positive for the euro, whose Tuesday gains were fueled by an unexpectedly strong Spanish debt auction.

Investors hope the first ever limit-free, ultra-cheap and longer funding tender will tempt banks to buy Italian and Spanish debt and pull yields lower.

"A significant uptake is all but guaranteed and that's something that could continue this 'risk-on' (mood)", said Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.

"We may get our Santa Claus rally we've all been hoping for."

Risk appetite also got a lift from a rise in U.S. stocks after housing starts hit a 1-1/2 year high in November, a sign the sector could be gaining momentum.

Rennie, however, believes the rally will run out of steam in January.

"That optimism will quickly fizzle out as the ECB is still a long way from embracing quantitative easing," he said.

The euro lost ground on risk currencies, falling over 1 percent on the Australian dollar to an all-time record low of A$1.2911. It last stood at A$1.2926.

"Commodity currencies are strong, and this is just kind of a correction as risk recovers," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.

The euro was also under pressure against a broadly stronger Swiss franc as investors unwound euro long positions.

The Swissie has been gaining strength since last week when the Swiss National Bank kept the euro/swiss floor unchanged, disappointing some speculators who had bet on a rise to 1.2500 francs. It was last at 1.2185 francs, down from a peak of 1.2396 last week.

The dollar last stood at 0.9293 francs, down from a session high of 0.9321, while the Aussie rose 0.6 percent to $1.0145.

The dollar index eased to 79.681, well off last week's 11-month peak. The U.S. unit was steady around 77.82 against the yen, even after Japan ratings firm R&I downgraded Japan's sovereign debt rating to AA plus from AAA.

The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged at its regular meeting on Wednesday, but cut its view on the economy from last month on mounting evidence of the pain Europe's debt crisis is inflicting on global growth and Japan's recovery prospects. (Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney and Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)