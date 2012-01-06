* Euro suffers big setback in first week of 2012
* Talk of euro option barrier at $1.2750
* U.S. non-farm payrolls next in focus
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 The euro hovered near a
16-month low against the dollar and an 11-year low versus the
Japanese yen on Friday, with further declines seen in store for
the embattled single currency.
As worries about the euro zone debt crisis remain unabated,
the single currency looked set to end the first week of 2012
near a record low against the Australian dollar and a 16-month
trough versus sterling.
Market players said little relief was in sight for the euro,
with next week's Italian and Spanish government bond sales
likely to keep the market on edge and the euro under
pressure.
Even a meeting between France's Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday may not produce much euro
positive news, said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for
Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"Media reports have said that discussions at the
Sarkozy-Merkel meeting will focus on the issue of enforcing
budget discipline. But I don't think that's what the market is
looking for," Karakama said.
"I hope we see the type of discussions that provide
assurances on the effectiveness of the ESM," he said, referring
to the euro zone's permanent rescue fund, the European Stability
Mechanism.
The euro could rise sharply on short-covering if a decision
is reached at some point to increase the firepower of the ESM,
but the single currency is likely to remain under pressure until
then, Karakama said.
It may take a few months to reach such a decision, with
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon having said on Thursday
that a March summit of European Union leaders will discuss
increasing the clout of the ESM.
The euro held steady at $1.2794, just barely above a
low of $1.2770 hit on Thursday on trading platform EBS, which
was its lowest level since September 2010.
One support area for the euro is seen around $1.2600, the
76.4 percent retracement of the June 2010 to May 2011 rally.
U.S. JOBS DATA
The euro has come under heavy selling pressure in the past
few days, with offers overpowering large-lot bids that had been
placed at levels above $1.30 and near $1.29, said a trader for a
Japanese brokerage house in Tokyo.
"Both European real money investors and hedge funds were
selling (the euro) in pretty large amounts," he said.
There are option barriers at $1.2750, $1.2700 and $1.2650,
as well as a large barrier at 98.00 yen, the trader said, adding
that the market may start aiming for such levels.
"In the near-term the euro may target $1.25 and after that
$1.20, that is now sort of the market consensus," he said.
Against the yen, the euro held steady at 98.73 yen,
just above an 11-year low of 98.451 yen hit on Thursday.
About the only thing that might give the euro a lift right
is short-covering, said Mizuho Corporate Bank's Karakama, adding
that Japanese investors, if anything, may still have some euro
denominated assets that they want to sell.
"I think we need to keep in mind the possibility of fund
repatriation by Japanese players. It's not nearly a situation
where they can take on risk," Karakama said, adding that the
euro may drop to as low as 93 yen during 2012.
Against the Australian dollar, the euro stood at A$1.2469
, near a record low of A$1.2438 hit on Thursday.
Against sterling, the euro stood at 82.545 pence,
near a 16-month low of 82.495 pence struck on Thursday.
One near-term focal point is U.S. jobs data due later on
Friday, after a measure of U.S. private-sector hiring surged in
December.
The safe haven dollar has often come under pressure when
economic data bolsters optimism about U.S. and global growth and
gives a boost to risk-sensitive currencies and assets.
But with investors preoccupied with the euro zone's debt
crisis, even a strong reading from U.S. jobs data is unlikely to
spur aggressive moves toward risk-taking or dollar-selling,
market players said.
"In the past, that would have helped trigger buy backs in
the euro," said Mizuho Corporate Bank's Karakama.
"As things stand now, it looks like nonfarm payrolls will
probably be strong but my sense is that we won't see active buy
backs in the euro even if that happens," he said.
The dollar stood at 80.878 versus a basket of
currencies, hovering near a peak of 81.016 hit on Thursday, the
highest level for the dollar index in about a year.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)