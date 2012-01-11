* Euro dips vs USD, struggles vs commodity currencies
* Stop-loss offers weigh, but euro bids cited below $1.27
* ECB policy meeting on Thursday, debt sales in focus
(Updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 The euro fell against
the dollar on Wednesday and floundered near a record low versus
the Australian dollar in cautious trade a day ahead of a
European Central Bank policy meeting and debt sales from Spain.
The euro stood at $1.2738, down 0.3 percent from
late U.S. trade on Tuesday, having bounced off a 16-month
trough at $1.2666 set on Monday on trading platform EBS .
Resistance is seen at the overnight high around $1.2820, a
level representing the 38.2 percent retracement of the Jan. 3 to
9 decline.
The single currency dipped to as low as $1.2729 at one
point, as the market took out stop-loss offers near $1.2740.
Still, there was talk of bids below $1.2700 and also an
option barrier at $1.2650, which suggests the euro may attract
bids from option players if it approaches that level.
Against the yen, the common currency dipped 0.2 percent
to 97.99, not far from an 11-year low of 97.28 set
on Monday on EBS.
"It looks like the amount of short positions held by
short-term players has decreased and a test of the upside might
be tough," said a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore,
referring to the outlook for euro/yen.
Traders may be looking to re-enter short positions in
euro/yen, while Japanese exporters have probably fallen behind
in their selling of euro/yen, he said.
While the euro is susceptible to bouts of short covering,
some analysts do not expect any significant bounce similar to
the one seen last year when the euro surged from $1.2860 in
January to $1.4940 in May.
Market players continued to express their negative view on
the euro by selling it against commodity currencies .
According to Reuters data, the euro hit another
all-time low versus the New Zealand dollar at NZ$1.6015
and a one-year low against the Canadian dollar at
C$1.2956.
Against the Australian dollar, the euro stood at
A$1.2385, near a record low around A$1.2355 hit on
Tuesday.
COMMODITY CURRENCIES
"Commodity currencies and high beta currencies continue to
outperform, due to a rising realisation that the ECB is
facilitating greater and sustained liquidity in the market,"
analysts at Societe Generale wrote in a client note.
"This comes on the back of a similar theme from the Fed,
such that markets are indifferent between EUR and USD funding at
this point, leaving the currency pair in a range."
The Australian dollar slipped 0.3 percent against the
U.S. currency to $1.0281 <AUD=D4 > after having rallied
over the previous two days. The Aussie had risen to as high
as $1.0352 on Tuesday, a 2 percent rally from Monday's low of
$1.0145.
"Part of the reason why the Aussie has put on two cents in
the last few days is the view that China is going to further
loosen policy, which eventually is going to be good for
Australian commodity products," said Joseph Capurso, strategist
at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.
"But I think that's overdone and won't be surprised to see
the Aussie ease back for the reminder of the week."
Traders generally expected the market to be cautious as the
ECB policy meeting and debt sales from Spain loomed. Italy will
also tap the bond market on Friday.
The ECB is expected to hold rates at a record low of 1.0
percent and press governments to step up their efforts to tackle
the euro zone debt crisis. Traders said there is a chance it may
cut rates again.
"There is a good chance they will go this month or sometime
over the next couple of months. Europe is in recession and they
haven't fixed their debt crisis," Capurso added.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen to 76.92
, staying above a two-month low of 76.30 yen hit last
week.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar and
Ian Chua in Sydney, Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo and Reuters FX
analyst Rick Lloyd in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)