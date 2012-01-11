* Euro struggles vs USD, last at $1.2706
* China inflation data in focus in Asia
* Spanish bond auction, ECB policy meeting awaited
* Commodity currencies like kiwi faring remarkably well
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 12 The euro remained in the
doldrums in Asia on Thursday, having lurched to a fresh 16-month
low on the dollar as markets turned nervous ahead of a bond sale
by Spain.
The single currency fell as far as $1.2661 in New
York, before recovering some ground to stand at $1.2706. Good
support is seen in the $1.2600/2700 area, levels which have held
up the currency way back in August and September 2010.
But traders said a break above $1.3000 was needed to trigger
a fresh bout of short covering. "That seems a long way away and
bears will feel fortified," said Kit Juckes, head of foreign
exchange research at Societe Generale.
Renewed weakness in the euro helped drive the dollar index
to a fresh 16-month peak at 81.493. Against the yen, the
greenback held steady under 77.00.
Since the Dec. 30 fall, dollar/yen appeared to have found a
new lower trading range roughly between 76.60 and 77.20.
Ahead of the Spanish bond sale, markets will get the latest
inflation reading from China. Due around 0130 GMT, annual
inflation in the world's second largest economy is expected to
slow to 4.0 percent in December from 4.2 percent.
Traders said a higher reading for inflation would be seen as
negative for risk appetite because it could keep China from
adding further stimulus to its economy.
Markets are also closely watching the outcome of the
European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting, a day after the head
of sovereign ratings for Fitch warned the ECB should ramp up its
buying of troubled euro zone debt to support Italy and prevent a
"cataclysmic" collapse of the euro.
But after two back-to-back interest rate cuts and last
month's provision of nearly half a trillion euros in three-year
loans, the ECB is seen keeping rates unchanged at a record low
1.0 percent.
That leaves Spain's debt auction on Thursday and Italy's
bond sale on Friday as this week's major risk events.
"It is one of the key auctions this week in gauging appetite
for non-core EMU debt after the recent holiday period and the
first 3-year LTRO. There are many positive supports, not least
from the ECB backstop of the SMP and likely domestic demand,"
said Peter Goves, strategist at Citi.
Despite the generally firmer U.S. dollar, commodity
currencies like the New Zealand and Australian dollars showed
remarkable resilience.
The kiwi dollar in fact hit a fresh two-month high
at $0.7975 and was last at $0.7967. The Australian dollar has
also edged back above $1.0300, from Wednesday's session
low around $1.0263.
Some traders said the market was starting to use the euro as
a funding currency to buy commodities and higher yielding
assets, thanks to the ECB's liquidity injections and that was
helping underpin the kiwi and Aussie.
Sterling was among the weakest performers overnight, falling
about 1 percent against the greenback to a three-month low of
$1.5308. It was last at $1.5327.
The Bank of England will also announce the outcome of its
Jan.11-12 policy meeting on Thursday, although it is expected to
keep its quantitative programme unchanged.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)