* Euro holds above $1.2800 after strong debt sales

* Expectations high Italy's bond sale today will do well too

* Greece debt swap talk also in focus

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Jan 13 The euro held its ground in Asia on Friday, having risen broadly overnight after debt sales in Spain and Italy drew solid demand, raising expectations that an auction of longer-dated Italian bonds later in the day will also do well.

The common currency climbed as high as $1.2846, pulling well away from a 16-month trough near $1.2660 set Wednesday. It last stood at $1.2813, with traders saying a break of $1.3000 was needed to trigger more short covering.

Against the yen, the euro was at 98.34, off an 11-year low at 97.28 plumbed recently. However, it fell to a 4-month low on the Swiss franc at 1.2078 francs as the market seemed to be testing the SNB's resolve to defend the currency cap after its governor stepped down.

Also cheering markets, the European Central Bank said its flood of cheap 3-year loans was helping banks and the bloc's economy was showing some signs of stabilisation in activity.

Indeed, analysts said some of the near half a trillion euros of three-year funds injected by the ECB last month probably went into supporting Thursday's debt sales that saw Spain sell twice the planned amount of bonds at lower rates.

Italy's auction of short-dated debt also drew strong demand and expectations are high that its sale of up to 4.75 billion euros of longer-term bonds on Friday will do well too.

Renewed euro vigor knocked the dollar down 0.6 percent against a basket of major currencies. The greenback also underperformed some commodity currencies.

This saw the Australian dollar push to a high of $1.0378 , with a break above the Jan. 3 high of $1.0387 set to take it back to levels not seen since early November. But the Aussie has since drifted back down to $1.0329.

Traders said data showing U.S. retail sales rising at the weakest pace in seven months in December and a rise in first-time claims for jobless benefits slightly dampened the mood of risk takers.

With little in the way of major Asian economic indicators on Friday, traders said the market will be looking at Greece's ongoing negotiations with private sector bondholders on a debt swap deal.

Athens needs to hammer out a deal in order to secure international aid and avoid a messy bankruptcy when a major bond redemption comes due on March 20.

Any positive news on that front should see euro gains extend, analysts at BNP Paribas said.

"Any deal which paves the way for an agreement on a second bail out and the removal of immediate Greek euro exit risk, should be euro positive," they said.

But traders warned the longer-term outlook for the euro looked anything but hot given that the euro zone debt crisis remained unresolved. They also noted France's triple-A credit rating by Standard & Poor's was still hanging in the balance.

Societe General analysts have revised down their forecasts for the euro, expecting it to reach $1.15-1.20 in the first half of this year from an earlier target of $1.25-$1.30 range. (Editing by Wayne Cole)