* Euro near 16-mth lows vs USD, 11-yr trough on yen
* Markets eyeing other ratings agencies, Greek debt swap
talks
* Nowotny says ECB to do all it can to calm situation
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 16 The euro eased in early
Asian trade on Monday and looked set to stay under pressure
after Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone countries
late last week, including France, dealt the region another
setback.
News of the downgrade came as negotiations between Greece
and private creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising
the risk of a messy Greek default. Markets are also worried the
euro zone's bailout fund, EFSF, might lose its AAA rating with
S&P as well.
Still, the reaction has been relatively muted given the
downgrade was well priced in. European Central Bank Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny also said the ECB will do all it
can to calm the situation.
The euro stood at $1.2637, having touched a fresh
16-month trough around $1.2624. This compared with $1.2674 late
in New York on Friday. Against the yen, it reached an 11-year
low near 97.10, before steadying at 97.25 yen.
The common currency also lost ground against the Australian
dollar and was hovering just above an all-time low at A$1.2250
. On the Swiss franc, it fell as low as 1.2041 francs
, creeping ever closer to the SNB's floor of 1.2000.
S&P announced the highly anticipated downgrades just after
New York markets closed on Friday. U.S. markets will stay shut
on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
"EURUSD has traded south ever since S&P's December 5
negative ratings watch announcement, and we suspect will remain
subject to further downward pressure in the coming week,"
analysts at BNP Paribas said.
"This may have less to do with the fact that the EFSF is now
threatened with the loss of its AAA status ... than worries over
the fate of the Greek bond swap talks."
Pressure was mounting on Athens to complete a deal with
private bondholders to cut its debt to more sustainable levels
and convince its international lenders to keep giving it the
cash it needs. Without aid, Athens would default in March when
it has to redeem 14.5 billion in bonds.
With the single currency on the backfoot, the dollar index
climbed 0.2 percent to 81.677 to be within easy reach of
a 16-month peak at 81.784. The greenback also edged up against
the yen to 77.00 from 76.93 in New York.
The resilient Australian dollar suffered only a
minor setback, slipping to $1.0235 before recovering most of the
losses to stand at $1.0294.
"Following Friday's sovereign downgrades, in the coming days
we expect a litany of other rating downgrades of related
entities," said Laurent Fransolet, analyst at Barclays Capital.
Other ratings agencies, which have a large number of euro
zone countries under review, may also announce their decisions
in the days ahead.
"Given the propensity of rating firms to announce things
after one another, we would expect some further headlines on
this in the coming weeks. Indeed Fitch had already announced
that it aimed to conclude its 'watch negative' reviews before
the end of the month," Fransolet added.
Asian economic data on Monday includes machinery orders from
Japan, while key figures on Chinese GDP are out on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Wayne Cole)