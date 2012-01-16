* Euro flounders near 17-mth low vs USD, 11-yr trough vs yen
* Chinese data key to risk sentiment in Asia
* Greek debt swap deal talks also in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The euro hovered just above
a 17-month trough against the dollar early in Asia on Tuesday
after Standard & Poor's dealt the euro zone yet another blow by
downgrading the credit rating of Europe's bailout fund.
But reaction to the move by S&P, which came after Friday's
mass downgrade of euro zone members, was muted as it was well
expected. S&P itself said the decision was all but inevitable
following the cuts to the creditworthiness of France and
Austria, two of the EFSF's guarantors.
Trading overnight was subdued with U.S. markets shut for a
holiday and the tone in Asia will be set by a batch of key
Chinese data, including fourth quarter gross domestic product.
The euro last stood at $1.2663, not far off Friday's
trough around $1.2623. Against the yen, the single currency was
at 97.25, precariously close to an 11-year trough
near 97.00.
"Short EURJPY remains one of our favoured 2012 trades and we
have an end-Q1 target of 95.00," BNP Paribas analysts said.
There was talk of an option barrier at $1.2600 and stop loss
orders around that level. A break below there would see the euro
target its August 2010 low of $1.2588, and then around $1.2500
-- the trendline support connecting the euro's July 2001 low,
early 2002 troughs and its June 2010 low.
The generally subdued market tone was clearly seen in the
dollar index, which was little changed at 81.445, just
off Friday's 16-month peak of 81.784.
On the yen, the greenback bought 76.80, still well
within this month's range roughly between 76.60 and 77.20.
The market will get the latest update on the health of the
Chinese economy around 0200 GMT, when December industrial
production and retail sales are also due.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect China's economic growth to
slow to 8.7 percent, from 9.1 percent, as global demand
slackened. This could prompt fresh action from the government to
ward off a hard economic landing.
Traders said any disappointment in the Chinese figures will
hit demand for risk assets and commodity currencies like the
Australian dollar.
The Aussie has held up remarkably well in the last few
sessions even following S&P's mass downgrade of euro zone
countries. It was last at $1.0304, with $1.0350/90
providing resistance.
Traders said the market was also keeping a close eye on
talks between Greece and private sector creditors on a debt swap
deal, which broke down last week but was expected to resume on
Wednesday.
Cash-strapped Athens needs a deal with the private sector
within days to avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros of
bond redemptions fall due in late March.
A senior Standard & Poor's official told Bloomberg
Television on Monday that he expected Greece will default
shortly on its debt obligation.
"Whether there will be a solution at the end of the current
rocky negotiations I cannot say," said Moritz Kraemer, the head
of the agency's European sovereign ratings unit.
"There is a lot of brinksmanship on and a disorderly default
will have ramifications on other countries but I believe
policymakers will want to avoid that ... The game is still on."
(Editing by Wayne Cole)