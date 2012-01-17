* Single currency still seen vulnerable as event risks loom
* Greece debt swap talks due to resume on Wednesday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 18 The euro clung on to most
of its overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday but came off its
peak after disappointing earnings from Citigroup took the shine
off a batch of upbeat data from China, Germany and the United
States.
The single currency stood at $1.2739, having climbed
more than 1 percent at one stage overnight to a high of $1.2808,
pulling well away from a 17-month trough around $1.2623 set on
Friday.
Resistance is seen around $1.2800, the 14-day moving average
and around $1.2850 the top-side of a downtrend channel from
November. Against the yen, the euro was at 97.84, off
an 11-year low near 97.00 plumbed on Monday.
"In the immediate term, risks may arise from the Portuguese
bill auctions later today and the Spanish long term bond
auctions on Thursday," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a client
note.
"With the situation on Greece extremely fluid, recent euro
gains on the crosses may potentially turn, leaving euro once
again vulnerable to further downside," they added.
Portugal aims to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of treasury
bills later on Wednesday in its biggest debt auction since last
year's bailout.
Germany is looking to raise around 4 billion euros in the
bond market on Wednesday, followed by Spain and France on
Thursday.
Greece's debt swap talks with international creditors are
also set to resume on Wednesday. A deal is needed to secure a
new bailout from the EU and IMF and avoid a messy default when a
big bond redemption comes due in late March.
The better tone in the euro saw the dollar index fall
0.5 percent to 81.117, retreating from a 16-month peak of 81.784
hit on Friday. On the yen, the greenback briefly dipped to
around 76.54, lows not seen since the massive
intervention in October. It has since recovered to 76.82.
Commodity currencies also fared well overnight with the
Australian dollar rising to its highest level in 11 weeks
against the greenback. It hit a high of $1.0450, before
losing a bit of steam to last trade at $1.0371.
Risk sentiment was boosted on Tuesday after Chinese growth
data eased fears of a hard landing. In Germany, a report showed
analyst and investor sentiment posted a record rise in January,
while a gauge of manufacturing in New York State showed growth
picked up in January, rising to the highest level in nine
months.
But a steep drop in Citigroup's profit tempered some
of the newfound optimism. Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan
Stanley are among major financial firms due to report
their results this week.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar)