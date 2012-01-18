* Portugal debt auction seen as event risk

* Greece debt swap talks due to resume on Wednesday

* Wariness about U.S. financial earnings weighs on risk

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Jan 18 The euro drifted higher in Asia on Wednesday, kept aloft by short-covering after recent lows, but faced resistance ahead of a Portuguese debt auction later in the session.

The single currency rose 0.3 percent to $1.2775, pulling well away from a 17-month low around $1.2623 set on Friday.

Resistance was cited around the pair's 14-day moving average of $1.2807 as well as Tuesday's high on the EBS trading platform of $1.2810, with stop-loss orders said to lie at $1.2815. Further resistance was said to be around $1.2850, the topside of a downtrend channel from November.

Against its Japanese counterpart, the euro added 0.1 percent to 97.97 yen, moving away from an 11-year nadir of 97.04 yen hit on EBS on Monday, after Standard & Poor's broad rating cuts of euro zone government debt on Friday and the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund by one notch to AA+ on Monday.

Resistance was said to lie at Tuesday's high of 98.33 yen and at the 14-day moving average of 98.42 yen.

"The euro's move up is a short-term correction to recent excessive pessimism, but its medium-term continuation is questionable," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.

"It wasn't quite 'buy the rumour, sell the fact,' but there was a lot of selling ahead of S&P's much-anticipated downgrade, and now that it's out of the way, the euro can move up," he said. "But investors remain wary of euro zone debt auctions, with the debt situation still so unclear," Tomita added.

Portugal aims to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of treasury bills later on Wednesday in its biggest debt auction since last year's bailout.

Germany seeks to raise around 4 billion euros in the bond market on Wednesday, followed by Spain and France on Thursday.

Greece's debt swap talks with international creditors are also set to resume on Wednesday. Greece needs to reach a deal in order to secure a new bailout from the EU and IMF and avoid a default when its big bond redemption comes due in late March.

The talks broke off last week with no deal, and the spectre of a Greek debt default is likely to prompt investors sell into any euro rallies.

Wariness about U.S. financial earnings also tempered risk sentiment ahead of reports this week from Goldman Sachs Group , Morgan Stanley and others, particularly after Citigroup revealed a steep drop in profit on Tuesday.

The euro's better tone was the greenback's bane, with the dollar index falling 0.3 percent to 80.919, retreating from a 16-month peak of 81.784 hit on Friday. The U.S. unit edged down against the yen to 76.68.

Improved sentiment also supported commodity currencies, though the Australian dollar was nearly flat at $1.0375 after rising as high as $1.0450 on Tuesday, its highest level in 11 weeks.

Against the Aussie, the British pound stabilised at 1.4782 after touching a 27-year low of 1.4702 on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore, Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo, and Ian Chua and Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Chris Gallagher)