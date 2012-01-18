* Portugal debt auction seen as event risk
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 18 The euro drifted higher in
Asia on Wednesday, kept aloft by short-covering after recent
lows, but faced resistance ahead of a Portuguese debt auction
later in the session.
The single currency rose 0.3 percent to $1.2775,
pulling well away from a 17-month low around $1.2623 set on
Friday.
Resistance was cited around the pair's 14-day moving average
of $1.2807 as well as Tuesday's high on the EBS trading platform
of $1.2810, with stop-loss orders said to lie at $1.2815.
Further resistance was said to be around $1.2850, the topside of
a downtrend channel from November.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the euro added 0.1 percent
to 97.97 yen, moving away from an 11-year nadir of
97.04 yen hit on EBS on Monday, after Standard & Poor's broad
rating cuts of euro zone government debt on Friday and the euro
zone's EFSF rescue fund by one notch to AA+ on Monday.
Resistance was said to lie at Tuesday's high of 98.33 yen
and at the 14-day moving average of 98.42 yen.
"The euro's move up is a short-term correction to recent
excessive pessimism, but its medium-term continuation is
questionable," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange
for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
"It wasn't quite 'buy the rumour, sell the fact,' but there
was a lot of selling ahead of S&P's much-anticipated downgrade,
and now that it's out of the way, the euro can move up," he
said. "But investors remain wary of euro zone debt auctions,
with the debt situation still so unclear," Tomita added.
Portugal aims to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of treasury
bills later on Wednesday in its biggest debt auction since last
year's bailout.
Germany seeks to raise around 4 billion euros in the bond
market on Wednesday, followed by Spain and France on Thursday.
Greece's debt swap talks with international creditors are
also set to resume on Wednesday. Greece needs to reach a deal in
order to secure a new bailout from the EU and IMF and avoid a
default when its big bond redemption comes due in late March.
The talks broke off last week with no deal, and the spectre
of a Greek debt default is likely to prompt investors sell into
any euro rallies.
Wariness about U.S. financial earnings also tempered risk
sentiment ahead of reports this week from Goldman Sachs Group
, Morgan Stanley and others, particularly after
Citigroup revealed a steep drop in profit on Tuesday.
The euro's better tone was the greenback's bane, with the
dollar index falling 0.3 percent to 80.919, retreating
from a 16-month peak of 81.784 hit on Friday. The U.S. unit
edged down against the yen to 76.68.
Improved sentiment also supported commodity currencies,
though the Australian dollar was nearly flat at $1.0375 after
rising as high as $1.0450 on Tuesday, its highest level in 11
weeks.
Against the Aussie, the British pound stabilised at 1.4782
after touching a 27-year low of 1.4702 on Tuesday.
