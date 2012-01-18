* Euro reaches two-week highs vs yen, but downtrend seen
intact
* Surprisingly soft NZ inflation knocks wind out of NZD
* Aussie focused on domestic jobs data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 19 The euro and commodity
currencies got off to a positive start in Asia on Thursday,
following solid gains overnight after news the IMF wanted to
bolster its war chest to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis
shored up risk sentiment.
The euro rose as high as $1.2867, from $1.2855 late
in New York, putting even more distance from a 16-month trough
of $1.2624 plumbed at the start of the week. A break above the
Jan. 13 peak at $1.2878 will take the single currency back to
highs not seen since Jan. 5.
But traders said the euro's downtrend remained intact and
only a break above $1.3145, the major low in October, would
signal a bottom has formed.
Against the yen, the euro was already at two-weeks highs,
having reached 98.86. Since hitting an 11-year trough
around 97.00 on Monday, it has gained nearly 2 percent.
"The recent euro price action indicates how vulnerable the
market is to short-squeezes on the back of positive euro zone
news flow," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
"But given that several risks lie ahead, investors are
likely to view this current short squeeze as an opportunity to
re-enter short euro positions."
One of the risk is the outcome of talks between Greece and
its creditors on a bond swap deal, which Athens needs within
days to avoid the prospect of default when 14.5 billion euros of
bond redemptions come due in March.
Bond sales from Spain and France on Thursday will also test
market sentiment. So far, debt sales in the euro zone have gone
without a major hitch in the wake of Standard & Poor's mass
downgrade of euro zone sovereigns last Friday.
Portugal on Wednesday managed to sell all of its planned
issuance of 2.5 billion euros of treasury bills, while Germany's
auction of two-year bonds drew strong demand.
The buoyant euro saw the dollar index fall to a
two-week low of 80.473, recoiling further from a 16-month peak
of 81.784 hit on Friday. Good support is seen around 80.100,
near the Jan. 5 low and the 23.6 percent retracement of the
October to January rally.
Against the yen, the dollar was at little changed at 76.77
. The greenback's fall to a 2-1/2 month low around 76.54
earlier in the week prompted Japanese authorities to warn
markets not to push the yen up too sharply against the dollar
and euro. In October, Japan intervened heavily to weaken its
currency.
Commodity currencies fared well overnight, further helped by
gains on Wall Street after forecast-beating earnings from
Goldman Sachs dispelled some anxiety over bank profits.
The Australian dollar last stood at $1.0419, closing in on
an 11-week high of $1.0450 set on Tuesday. It was also
holding above its 200-day moving average at $1.0409, which will
provide initial support.
The immediate focus for the Aussie is Australia's jobs data
due at 0030 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the economy
to have generated 10,000 jobs in December and the unemployment
rate to remain steady at 5.3 percent.
Any weakness in the labour market could shore up
expectations for a third rate cut at the Reserve Bank of
Australia's Feb. 7 policy meeting.
Surprisingly soft inflation data in New Zealand knocked some
50 pips off the kiwi first thing this morning, although at
$0.8026, it remained near 2-1/2 month peak of $0.8082
set overnight.
"It highlights, along with other data, that the domestic
economy is waning, and it provides the RBNZ the ability to cut
rates if it needed to," said Philip Borkin, economist at Goldman
Sachs.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar;
Editing by Wayne Cole)