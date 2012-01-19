* Greek debt talks, Spanish and French auctions in focus
* Aussie sinks after downbeat domestic jobs data
* Surprisingly soft NZ inflation weighs on NZD
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 19 The euro pushed higher in
Asia on Thursday but failed to crack resistance as investors
remained wary due to European debt auctions later in the
session, while downbeat Australian jobs data rained on the
Aussie's parade.
The euro pushed against resistance at $1.2880 before falling
back to $1.2854, though it remained far off Friday's
17-month low of $1.2624 on the EBS trading platform.
Against the yen, the euro was buying 98.66 yen
after earlier rising to 98.84 yen, just shy of its two-week peak
of 98.90 yen hit on Wednesday. Since dropping to an 11-year
nadir of 97.04 yen on EBS on Monday it has gained about 2
percent.
While concerns about the euro zone's debt woes will continue
to pressure the single currency, some strategists say its
short-covering rally could still have room to run.
"The euro could target 90 yen within this year, but for now
everyone is underweight euro and covers short positions whenever
there is good news about Europe," said Citibank Japan's chief
foreign exchange strategist Osamu Takashima.
Bond sales by Spain and France later on Thursday will test
market sentiment. So far, debt sales in the euro zone have gone
without a major hitch in the wake of Standard & Poor's mass
downgrade of euro zone sovereign debt last Friday.
Portugal managed to sell all of its planned issuance on
Wednesday, while a German auction drew strong demand.
One risk to continued euro gains is Greece's need to reach a
bond swap deal with its creditors to avoid the prospect of
default when 14.5 billion euros ($18.58 billion) of bond
redemptions come due in March.
The single currency's break above the Jan. 13 peak of
$1.2879 and its 21-day moving average at $1.2875 would open up a
test of the Jan. 5 high of $1.2946. A break above $1.3145, the
major low in October, could signal a bottom has formed, traders
said, but many remain sceptical whether the euro can breach the
$1.30 level. Some investors were said to be replacing cash
positions with downside puts, with maturities set after the
Greek bond redemptions on March 20.
On Wednesday, improved risk appetite lifted the euro on news
that the International Monetary Fund is seeking to more than
double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to
help countries deal with fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
The buoyant euro helped push the dollar index to
two-week lows. It stood at 80.516, down 0.1 percent and
recoiling further from a 16-month peak of 81.784 hit on Friday.
Firm support was seen around 80.100, near the Jan. 5 trough and
a 23.6 percent retracement of the October-January rally.
Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 76.76
.
The brighter mood that lifted the euro also helped commodity
currencies overnight, and they were boosted further by gains on
Wall Street after Goldman Sachs' earnings exceeded analysts'
expectations and dispelled some anxiety over bank profits.
But the Aussie dollar slipped to a session low of $1.0373
after data showing Australian employment fell by 29,300
in December, against market expectations for a rise of 10,000.
It stood at $1.0381, down 0.4 percent, moving away from an
11-week high of $1.0450 set on Tuesday and also falling below
its 200-day moving average at $1.0407.
Labour market weakness could shore up expectations for a
third rate cut at the Reserve Bank of Australia's Feb. 7 policy
meeting. Full-time employment rose by 24,500 and the
unemployment rate was 5.2 percent, slightly below market
expectations of 5.3 percent.
Surprisingly soft inflation data in New Zealand also weighed
on the kiwi, which was down 0.2 percent at $0.8016,
moving away from a 2-1/2 month peak of $0.8082 set on Wednesday.
"It highlights, along with other data, that the domestic
economy is waning, and it provides the RBNZ (Reserve Bank of New
Zealand) the ability to cut rates if it needed to," said Philip
Borkin, an economist at Goldman Sachs.
($1 = 0.7802 euros)
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore, Antoni
Slodkowski in Tokyo and Ian Chua and Reuters FX analyst Krishna
Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Michael Watson)