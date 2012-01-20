* Euro hits two-week highs on dollar, yen

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 The euro held near two-week highs against the dollar and yen in on Friday, supported by short-covering after successful bond sales in Spain and France boosted risk sentiment.

Market players said position unwinding might give the euro a further lift in the near-term, with one possible upside target at $1.3077, the single currency's high so far in January.

Greece's negotiations with creditors on a debt swap pose an event risk for the euro, but any positive news there could see investors continue to cut bearish positions in the single currency, analysts said.

"If the Greek debt talks do break down, clearly that is going to be one of the risks" to the euro/dollar, said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.

"I suppose markets will look for any sign that the talks are progressing today to help to sustain the rally in euro," he added.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.2959. The single currency rose to as high as $1.2973 earlier on Friday, its highest level since Jan. 4 and up 2.8 percent from a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit late last week on trading platform EBS.

Against the yen, the single currency eased 0.1 percent to 99.90 yen. Earlier on Friday, the euro matched a two-week high of 100.05 yen hit the previous day, up 3.1 percent from an 11-year low of 97.04 yen hit on Jan. 16.

Spain passed its biggest test of market sentiment on Thursday, selling more longer-term debt than hoped. France's debt auction also drew strong demand, signalling that markets have largely shrugged off last week's salvo of euro zone rating downgrades from Standard & Poor's.

A trader for a European bank said the euro might test $1.3000 in the near-term but have trouble breaking it in Asia, even as some investors trim short euro positions ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holidays.

"People who were happy to be short at $1.2800 and $1.2900 have covered, but there are still some who are happy to be short at $1.3000," the trader said, adding that there were stop-loss bids placed just above that level.

Traders warned that the euro was still in a downtrend, and only a break above the October low at $1.3145 would suggest an interim base has formed.

Market players still see downside risks to the euro in coming months, due to nagging concerns that the euro zone economy may slip into recession and limit progress toward fiscal consolidation in the region.

The euro and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar took in their stride a signal showing that China's manufacturers started 2012 in a sluggish mode.

The HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, stood at 48.8 in January, a slight improvement on the 48.7 final reading of the December index that put the indicator at a three month high.

The Australian dollar eased 0.1 percent to $1.0407, not far from a high of $1.0450 hit earlier this week, its highest level in more than two months.

The dollar was stuck near a two-week low against a basket of currencies, in the wake of the euro's recent rally.

The dollar index stood at 80.082, having dipped to 80.041 the previous day, its lowest level since Jan. 4.

Against the yen, the dollar held steady at 77.09 yen, hovering near the top end of its 76.30 yen to 77.342 yen range so far in January. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)