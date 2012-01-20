* Euro/dollar on track for biggest weekly rise in 3 months

* Retains support after successful euro zone debt sales

* Any progress in Greek debt talks may extend euro's rise (Updates levels, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 The euro held steady against the dollar on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly gain in three months, having rallied on short-covering following its recent drop to a 17-month low.

Market players said position unwinding might give the euro a further lift in the near-term, with one possible upside target at $1.3077, the single currency's high so far in January.

Greece's negotiations with creditors on a debt swap remain a major worry, but any positive news there could see investors continue to cut bearish positions in the single currency, analysts said.

"If the Greek debt talks do break down, clearly that is going to be one of the risks" to the euro/dollar, said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.

"I suppose markets will look for any sign that the talks are progressing today to help to sustain the rally in euro," he added.

The euro held steady at $1.2963, well above a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit late last week on trading platform EBS.

The single currency has risen about 2.6 percent against the dollar so far this week, putting it on track for its biggest weekly percentage rise since October.

Against the yen, the euro was little changed near 100.00 yen , having rebounded since hitting an 11-year low of 97.04 yen on Jan. 16.

The euro clung to gains made the previous day after successful bond sales in Spain and France.

Spain passed its biggest test of market sentiment on Thursday, selling more longer-term debt than hoped. France's debt auction also drew strong demand, signalling that markets have largely shrugged off last week's salvo of euro zone rating downgrades from Standard & Poor's.

A trader for a European bank said the euro might test $1.3000 in the near-term but have trouble breaking it in Asia, even as some investors trim short euro positions ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holidays.

"People who were happy to be short at $1.2800 and $1.2900 have covered, but there are still some who are happy to be short at $1.3000," the trader said, adding that there were stop-loss bids placed just above that level.

Traders warned that the euro was still in a downtrend, and only a break above the October low at $1.3145 would suggest an interim base has formed.

Market players still see downside risks to the euro in coming months, due to nagging concerns that the euro zone economy may slip into recession and limit progress toward fiscal consolidation in the region.

With the Greek debt swap talks yet to be resolved, traders are also fretting the risk of a disorderly default by Greece, which faces bond redemptions in March.

The euro and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar took in their stride a signal showing that China's manufacturers started 2012 in a sluggish mode.

The HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, stood at 48.8 in January, below the 50 level that demarcates expansion from contraction.

Still, it came in at a three-month high and was a slight improvement on the 48.7 final reading of the December index.

The Australian dollar eased 0.1 percent to $1.0408 , hovering near an 11-week high of $1.0450 hit earlier this week.

The dollar was stuck near a two-week low against a basket of currencies, in the wake of the euro's recent rally.

The dollar index stood at 80.096, having dipped to 80.041 the previous day, its lowest level since Jan. 4.

Against the yen, the dollar held steady at 77.14 yen , hovering near the top end of its 76.30 yen to 77.342 yen range so far in January. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)