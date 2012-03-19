(Corrects in para 5 to say bets against yen at 11-month high)
* Yen still seen as the funding currency for carry trades
* Dollar steady after rally pauses last week
* Aussie eyes RBA governor speech
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 19 The yen was on the defensive in
Asia on Monday with the euro reaching a fresh five-month high
against the Japanese currency, while the dollar nursed losses
following a setback late last week.
The single currency was at 110.03 yen, having
risen as high as 110.09. Immediate resistance is seen around
110.16, the 50 percent retracement of the April-January fall. A
break there could open the way to around 111.60, the Oct. 31
peak when Japan intervened heavily to curb the yen's strength.
The Australian dollar, which had already pierced through the
88.00 yen barrier on Friday, last stood at 88.56,
bringing into focus the 2011 peaks near 90.00.
The yen's status as the currency of choice in funding carry
trades was cemented last month after a surprise easing by the
Bank of Japan. Additionally, the recent surge in U.S. Treasury
yields has made the greenback less appealing as a funding
currency versus the yen.
As a result, currency speculators have increased bets
against the yen to their highest in 11 months, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday showed.
Traders, though, said the yen could see some correction this
week if rising oil prices hit risk sentiment. U.S. crude
climbed more than 2 percent on Friday due partly to ongoing
tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
"With a recession in the euro zone now widely expected to
significantly slow global output as a whole, investors' hopes
have turned to the emerging pickup in the US to act as a
counterweight," said Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist at
DailyFX.
"If fears that an oil price spike will snuffed out the US
recovery again (as happened in late 2010 - early 2011) begin to
multiply, souring sentiment will push capital out of risky
assets like stocks and into safe havens including Treasury
bonds. This will weigh on yields anew, allowing the yen to
correct higher."
Indeed, data last Friday showed U.S. consumer prices rose
the most in 10 months in February as the cost of gasoline
spiked. Thankfully, the report also showed little signs of
underlying inflation building.
Still, a pause in the run of upbeat U.S. data on Friday saw
the dollar give up most of last week's gains as investors
assessed whether the recent surge in U.S. yields reflected a
strengthening in the economic recovery.
The improving outlook has led the market to lengthen the
odds of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. But Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans said on Friday the central bank should
do even more to boost growth, or risk stagnation that could
persist for a decade or more.
The dollar index last stood at 79.741, having
retreated from a two-month high of 80.738 set on Thursday.
The euro bought $1.3181, well off last week's trough
of $1.3002. The Australian dollar was also firmer at $1.0606
, building on last week's recovery from a low of
$1.0422.
Given a recent batch of soft data, the market is keenly
awaiting a speech by Australia's central bank governor at 0500
GMT for any hint that rates might be cut.
"We do not expect the tone of the Governor's comments to
deviate much from those delivered recently in published
statements...the central view seems to be that the ongoing
tussle between the weakness domestically and the strength in
mining will settle somewhere around trend growth," said Stephen
Walters at JPMorgan.
"Recent data has been weak, but we suspect it is too early
for officials to conclude that the cost of the structural
adjustment domestically is outweighing the benefits of the
mining boom."
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar;
Editing by Wayne Cole)