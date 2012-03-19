* Yen still seen as the funding currency for carry trades
* Dollar steady after rally pauses last week
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 19 The yen stayed on the
defensive on Monday with the euro reaching a fresh five-month
high against the Japanese currency, while the dollar nursed
losses following a setback late last week.
The euro rose as high as 110.15 yen at one point on trading
platform EBS, its highest level since late October. It later
pared its gains and was last changing hands at 109.91 yen
, steady from late U.S. trade on Friday.
In another sign of the yen's recent weakness, the Australian
dollar rose to 88.62 yen, its highest level since May
2011. The Australian dollar last stood at 88.41 yen, up 0.2
percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.
The yen's status as the currency of choice in funding carry
trades was cemented last month after a surprise easing by the
Bank of Japan. Additionally, the recent surge in U.S. Treasury
yields has made the greenback less appealing as a funding
currency versus the yen.
As a result, currency speculators have increased their bets
against the yen. Their net short position in the yen rose to
42,380 contracts in the week ended March 13, the highest in 11
months, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday showed. [ID:nL2 E 8EGE4S]
Traders, though, said the yen could see some correction this
week if rising oil prices hit risk sentiment. Oil prices surged
on Friday due partly to tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear
programme.
"With a recession in the euro zone now widely expected to
significantly slow global output as a whole, investors' hopes
have turned to the emerging pickup in the U.S. to act as a
counterweight," said Ilya Spivak, currency strategist at
DailyFX.
"If fears that an oil price spike will snuff out the U.S.
recovery again begin to multiply, souring sentiment will push
capital out of risky assets like stocks and into safe havens
including Treasury bonds. This will weigh on yields anew,
allowing the yen to correct higher," he said.
Indeed, data last Friday showed U.S. consumer prices rose
the most in 10 months in February as the cost of gasoline
spiked. Thankfully, the report also showed few signs of
underlying inflation building.
The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies
at 79.801, after having dipped around 0.5 percent on
Friday.
Against the Japanese currency, the dollar last stood near
83.46 yen, steady from late U.S. trade on Friday, having
retreated from an 11-month high of 84.187 yen on Thursday.
Whether the dollar rises further against the yen in coming
months will depend on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy, said
Ray Farris, chief strategist for Asia fixed income for Credit
Suisse in Singapore.
"If the BOJ continues to, month after month, push with new
monetary easing measures and does enough to convince the
domestic market in Japan that it is serious and credible in
trying to raise the inflation rate to about 1 percent, then
dollar/yen can probably continue to rise," Farris said.
"But it's still unclear just how aggressive the BOJ is
willing to be," he said.
The dollar could end up higher than Credit Suisse's
forecasts of 80 yen in three months and 83 yen in 12 months,
given how U.S. yields have started to rise, Farris said.
"But unless the BOJ continues to surprise the market with
new measures, we tend to think that dollar/yen has probably
overshot a little bit," he added.
The euro held steady at $1.3168, well off last week's
trough near $1.3004.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Reuters FX analyst
Krishna Kumar in Sydney)