* Yen still seen as the funding currency for carry trades
* Dollar steady after rally pauses last week
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 19 The yen stayed on the
defensive on Monday with the euro reaching a fresh five-month
high against the Japanese currency, while the dollar nursed
losses following a setback late last week.
The euro rose as high as 110.15 yen at one point on trading
platform EBS, its highest level since late October.
It later pared its gains and was last changing hands at
109.81 yen, down 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on
Friday.
In another sign of the yen's recent weakness, the Australian
dollar rose to 88.62 yen, its highest level since May
2011. The Australian dollar last stood at 88.37 yen, up 0.1
percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.
The yen's status as the currency of choice in funding carry
trades was cemented last month after a surprise easing by the
Bank of Japan. Additionally, the recent surge in U.S. Treasury
yields has made the greenback less appealing as a funding
currency versus the yen.
Given how much the yen has fallen since the BOJ's surprise
monetary easing in February, the Japanese currency may be due
for some respite, said a trader for a major Japanese bank in
Singapore.
"I don't think we will see any sudden move toward yen
strength for a while, but we could see the market swing back a
bit," the trader said, adding that March was typically a month
that attracts some Japanese corporate demand for yen ahead of
Japan's business year-end at the end of the month.
Data on market positioning underscores the extent to which
market sentiment has turned against the Japanese currency
recently, with currency speculators now heavily short the yen.
Currency speculators have increased their net short position
in the yen to 42,380 contracts in the week ended March 13, the
highest in 11 months, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday showed.
The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies
at 79.791, after having dipped around 0.5 percent on
Friday as the dollar succumbed to profit-taking.
Against the Japanese currency, the dollar last stood at
83.42 yen, steady from late U.S. trade on Friday, having
retreated from an 11-month high of 84.187 yen hit on Thursday.
Whether the dollar rises further against the yen in coming
months will depend on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy, said
Ray Farris, chief strategist for Asia fixed income for Credit
Suisse in Singapore.
"If the BOJ continues to, month after month, push with new
monetary easing measures and does enough to convince the
domestic market in Japan that it is serious and credible in
trying to raise the inflation rate to about 1 percent, then
dollar/yen can probably continue to rise," Farris said.
"But it's still unclear just how aggressive the BOJ is
willing to be," he said.
The dollar could end up higher than Credit Suisse's
forecasts of 80 yen in three months and 83 yen in 12 months,
given how U.S. yields have started to rise, Farris said.
"But unless the BOJ continues to surprise the market with
new measures, we tend to think that dollar/yen has probably
overshot a little bit," he added.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3167, but remained
well above last week's trough near $1.3004.
