* China flash PMI reinforces easing hopes
* Euro nurses losses ahead of euro zone PMIs
* Peripheral bond yields rise, concerns over Spain mount
* Yen up after Japan reports a trade surplus
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, March 22 The Australian dollar dropped to
a two-month low on Thursday after data showed China's
manufacturing activity shrank in March for a fifth straight
month, underscoring concerns about growth slowing in the world's
second largest economy.
After HSBC flash PMI showed the overall rate of contraction
deepening and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the Aussie
fell 0.7 percent to $1.0383, though it later recovered
somewhat above key support levels to last fetch $1.0414.
"Growth momentum could slow down further amid a combination
of sluggish export new orders and softening domestic demand.
This calls for further easing steps from the Beijing
authorities," HSBC chief China economist Qu Hongbin said.
While the slowdown boosts expectations for Beijing to loosen
policy, inflation risks were also uncovered by the survey,
highlighting the dilemma facing policymakers, who are determined
to contain price pressures.
The data weakened the Aussie dollar as it added to concerns
about China's demand for Australian commodity exports. China is
Australia's key export partner with bilateral trade for the
previous fiscal term adding up to 7.5 of Australian gross
domestic product.
The Aussie has fallen nearly 4 percent this month amid
broader dollar strength. On Thursday, it briefly breached major
support at the 200-day moving average of 1.0402. More chart
support was at the 100-day moving average of 1.0373 and the base
of the Ichimoku cloud at 1.0354.
EUROPE IN FOCUS
The Aussie also hit this year's low on the euro at 1.2738
, declining for the fifth consecutive day.
But the single currency nursed losses versus most others,
having slipped from near five-month high on the yen and two-week
highs against the greenback after worries over Spain's finances
put fresh pressure on peripheral euro zone bonds.
It was last up 0.2 percent at $1.3241, having fallen from
the overnight high of $1.3286. It faced resistance at the
61.8 percent retracement of its Feb-March slide at 1.3300.
Italian and Spanish debt prices fell on concerns about
Spain's slow progress in boosting its finances. That benefited
German Bunds, whose yields slipped back below 2
percent for the first time this week.
"It's always been hard to talk of any real optimism in the
euro zone and the mood there remains extremely fragile," said
Teppei Ino, currency strategist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"The fire can start spreading out again on the slightest of
worries - this time it seems to be affecting the peripheral bond
yields. The situation may worsen if the European manufacturing
data comes in below forecasts later today," he said.
Flash PMI estimates from across the euro zone forecast to
show an overall improvement versus February, according to a
Reuters poll.
Against the yen, the euro stood at 110.34, down
sharply from the previous day's high of 111.43. It too failed to
clear an important chart resistance at the post-intervention
Oct. 31 high of 111.57.
The yen briefly jumped to 83.14 against the dollar
after data from Japan showed the country logged in a trade
surplus of 32.9 billion yen in February against a forecast for a
120 billion yen deficit. It was last up 0.1 percent at 83.32.
"The trade data was a positive surprise as falls in exports
were smaller than expected. But it is too early to conclude the
trade balance has returned to a surplus trend," said Taro Saito,
senior economist at NLI research institute in Tokyo.
The yen has fallen 8 percent versus the dollar in 2012, on
the Bank of Japan's easing steps and after the country last year
logged its first annual trade deficit in 31 years due to a surge
in fuel imports following the Fukushima nuclear accident in
2012.
