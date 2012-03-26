* Euro seen facing tough resistance around $1.3300
* Bond sales, German data key events this week
* Aussie better bid after big fall last week
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 26 The euro held near a three-week
high against the greenback on Monday, while commodity currencies
such as the Australian dollar steadied from a hammering last
week, though persistent worries on the global economy were seen
keeping a lid on their gains.
The euro stood at $1.3275, not far off Friday's peak
of $1.3293. There is talk of selling interest around $1.3290/00,
ahead of resistance at $1.3302, a level representing a 61.8
percent retracement of the late February to mid-March fall.
The single currency also faces risk from a barrage of events
this week, including key economic data from Germany, bond
auctions in Italy and a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
Italy is looking to raise up to 7.5 billion euros in debt
markets amid renewed pressure on peripheral euro zone debt
sparked by fears of fiscal slippage.
"Any sign of erosion in restored confidence for these
bonds is likely to weigh on the euro," Barclays Capital analysts
wrote in a client note.
"We continue to expect EUR/USD to fall gradually to $1.20 in
12 months on the back of easier monetary conditions in the euro
area and as the risk-premium will likely remain elevated."
For now, the euro is holding up remarkably well and this is
keeping the dollar index pinned near a two-week low of
79.214 set on Friday.
Against the yen, the greenback was at 82.56, having
retreated from an 11-month high of 84.17 set on March 15.
The Australian dollar, which suffered a steep fall
last week, popped up to $1.0492, from $1.0475 late in New York
on Friday, with traders noting good buying interest from a Swiss
bank.
But worries about a hard economic landing in China,
Australia's single biggest export market, have soured the
Aussie's outlook.
The selloff came after global miner BHP Billiton
commented about slowing iron ore demand from China, and an HSBC
survey showed Chinese factory activity shrank for a fifth month
in March.
"In the short-term and given the latest AUD skid was driven
by slightly selective reading of comments from a BHP mining
executive and contracting China manufacturing activity, we think
over-extended (long) market positioning has exaggerated the
decline in the AUD," said Gavin Friend, National Australia Bank
market strategist.
"For the coming week we look for a 1.0220-1.0550 range."
