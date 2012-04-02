* Yen off to strong start in Q2 as shorts unwound
* Euro held back by disappointing data
* Aussie eyes RBA rate decision
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 3 The yen held firm in Asia on
Tuesday as investors cut back on short positions amassed in
recent weeks, while dreary euro zone manufacturing and jobs data
kept a leash on the euro.
The dollar fell from a session high of 83.31 yen to
82.12, with traders citing sales by leveraged funds and large
selling flows in euro/yen.
A fall in U.S. Treasury yields and stop-loss selling
triggered by a break below 82.60 yen, were also blamed for the
greenback's slide.
Still, the dollar appeared to be consolidating its
February-March rally from 76.21 to 84.19. That rally had seen
the dollar overshoot on the topside to be above its fair value
of around 81.65 based on U.S. Treasury yield signals, said
Societe General's analyst Sebastien Galy.
"It suggests we may still fade a bit lower towards that
level, helped by the upcoming Fed minutes. Eventually though
sentiment will turn around, with the NFP as the next potential
trigger for a move higher," he added, referring to Friday's U.S.
non-farm payrolls report.
The euro skidded to 109.41 yen, from Monday's
high at 111.13, a move that confirmed strong resistance above
the 111.00 area.
Against the dollar, the euro eased to $1.3325 from
Monday's high of $1.3381. Since the mid- to late-March rally
from $1.3000 to $1.3386 fizzled out, the single currency has
been drifting in a relatively thin $1.3250/3400 range.
Not helping the euro, data on Monday showed unemployment in
the euro zone reached its highest in almost 15 years in
February, while manufacturing contracted for an eighth straight
month in March.
This was in contrast to stronger factory activity in China
and the United States.
Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar also lost
ground on the yen, but held onto recent gains versus the dollar.
The Aussie bought $1.0419, having climbed as high
as $1.0470 on Monday. On the Japanese currency, it fetched 85.58
, down from a high of 86.71.
The Aussie's fortunes hinge on retail sales data due at 0130
GMT and, more importantly, the Reserve Bank of Australia's
interest rate decision at 0430 GMT.
A recent batch of soft local data had prompted markets to
price in a one-in-three chance of a rate cut, although none of
the 18 economists polled by Reuters expect a move.
"We expect the RBA to keep rates at current levels for the
rest of the year," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a client note.
"With euro zone concerns considerably abating, the external
environment, which has been one of the RBA's main concerns, may
put the central bank at ease. In addition, the China PMI rebound
supports the RBA's apparently relaxed stance on China."
(Editing by Wayne Cole)