* Dollar supported after Tuesday's Fed minutes
* Aussie marks 11-wk low on surprise trade deficit
* ECB rate decision ahead
(Updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, April 4 The dollar hit a one-week
high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, getting a
boost as the Australian dollar dropped to an 11-week low after
Australia posted a surprise trade deficit.
The country recorded a A$480 million deficit in February
compared to market expectations for a surplus of A$1.0 billion,
adding fuel to expectations its central bank would cut interest
rates in May.
The Aussie, which had been under pressure after the Reserve
Bank of Australia on Tuesday opened the door for a rate cut next
month, fell as far as $1.0263, its lowest level since
mid-January.
The disappointing Australian data spurred broad selling of
currencies in the Asia-Pacific region, said Satoshi Okagawa,
senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation in Singapore.
"It looks like the market wants to make a try for the upside
in dollar/Asia pairs and to test the downside in the Aussie as
well as the Kiwi," he said.
The Australian dollar was changing hands at $1.0274
, down 0.5 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday. Its
earlier drop stalled near support at $1.0261, the 50 percent
retracement of its November to February rally.
If that support is clearly breached, a possible further
support level is $1.0120, the 61.8 percent retracement of the
same rally.
The drop in the Aussie spilled over into the euro and gave
an added lift to the greenback, which had climbed the previous
day when markets took comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve as
lessening the chances of more Fed monetary stimulus.
The greenback climbed as far as 79.586 against a
basket of currencies, its highest level since March 26, and well
above a one-month low of 78.664 hit the previous day.
The move higher followed the release of the minutes of the
Fed's March policy meeting which disappointed those hoping for a
step toward further quantitative easing.
The statement sparked heavy selling in U.S. Treasuries on
Tuesday with the 10-year yield jumping more than 11
basis points on the day to around 2.293 percent.
After surging against the yen on Tuesday, helped by the
spike in Treasury yields, the dollar gave back a bit of ground
against the Japanese currency, dipping 0.2 percent to 82.65 yen
.
FEELING SENSITIVE
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.3195.
One possible support area lies near $1.3150/60, which
roughly coincides with the single currency's 100-day moving
average and the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally in the
latter half of March.
The European Central Bank holds its April monetary meeting
on Wednesday and, while rates are expected to remain unchanged
at 1 percent, the market will be sensitive to any hint of
further easing.
David Scutt, a trader at Arab Bank Australia is pessimistic
given the euro zone's economic fundamentals and budget position.
"The euro has to go lower ... The basis of buying euro on a
risk-on day is simply not there anymore."
He said concerns on economic growth in the region could see
the debt crisis resurface with the euro testing the January lows
around $1.2626.
For now, the market's focus is on Spain, Europe's
fourth-largest economy, whose borrowing costs are likely to jump
at a bond auction later on Wednesday. The government plans to
raise up to 3.5 billion euros via three bonds at 0840 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney, Antoni
Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)