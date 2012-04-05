* Poor Spanish bond auction spooks markets
* The Fed's less dovish stance weighs on risk currencies
* HSBC's China services PMI report has little impact
By Antoni Slodkowski and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, April 5 The euro hovered within
shouting distance of a three-week trough on the yen and the
dollar on Thursday, while commodity currencies nursed heavy
losses after a poor Spanish bond auction reignited jitters about
the euro zone debt crisis.
The risk currencies have weakened against the dollar, which
climbed broadly after Fed policy meeting minutes released on
Tuesday showed the bank was becoming less eager to print more
money to bolster the economy.
The euro, which dropped nearly 1 percent towards $1.3100
on Wednesday, last stood at $1.3150, up 0.1 percent on
the day. Immediate support for the currency looms around
$1.3094, the 76.4 percent retracement of the mid-to-late March
rise.
"The weaker Spanish auctions on Wednesday provide a reminder
that markets are not convinced that peripheral stress has
completely abated," BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
Traders worry that the rally in debt of euro-zone peripheral
nations sparked by the European Central Bank's two Long-Term
Refinancing Operations may be coming to a screeching halt.
The yield on Spain's 10-year bond leaped to 5.7 percent, its
highest since January. This overshadowed a successful step back
into debt markets by similarly highly indebted
Portugal.
"Thus, with concerns over Spain peaking through and
political risk ever more apparent with the upcoming French and
Greek elections ahead, we reiterate our EURUSD forecast of 1.28
by end of Q2," BNP Paribas said.
The euro has failed to clear $1.3400 and the market now
seems keen to first test the floor of a two-month range around
$1.3000. Against the yen, the euro was at 108.10, not
far off an overnight trough around 107.90.
STRONGER DOLLAR
The dollar index, tracking the greenback's
performance against major currencies, remained close to a
two-week high of 79.922 but had given back a bit of ground to
79.645.
That kept the Aussie near a three-month low of $1.0243
plumbed on Wednesday. It showed a muted reaction to
data showing China's services sector expanded solidly in March
and business confidence hit an 11-month high..
The Aussie last fetched $1.0284, with a 0.8 percent gain by
the Shanghai stock market helping it to hold above
support at $1.0263, the 50 percent retracement of the
November-February rally.
The Aussie was knocked from its February high of $1.0857 to
the previous session's nadir by a soft patch of local data,
fears about a hard landing in China and expectations for a rate
cut next month.
The dollar weakened against the yen, falling 0.3 percent to
82.20 yen as traders trimmed their short yen positions
ahead of the Easter holidays and the all-important U.S. jobs
data on Friday.
There is now a growing feeling among investors that at least
some of the recent economic improvement in the United States may
have been due to the mild winter and traders are turning
cautious ahead of second-quarter economic data.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Edmund Klamann)