* Euro near recent lows as concerns persist over Spain debt
* U.S. jobs eyed, forecast of 203,000 jobs added in March
* Aussie holds above key support, yen stuck in range vs dlr
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, April 6 The euro is poised to post its
worst week in nearly four months, languishing a little above a
three-week low against the dollar on Friday as worries about
rising Spanish debt yields show no signs of abating ahead of
all-important U.S. jobs data.
Economists expect the payrolls report due at 1230 GMT to
show the U.S. economy added 203,000 jobs in March. That would
mark a fourth straight month of solid job creation and the
longest streak of monthly employment gains of more than 200,000
since 1999.
A solid U.S. jobs reading would likely bolster yields on
short-term U.S. Treasuries, boosting the dollar and weighing
further on the euro which was at $1.3063, struggling to
pull away from a three-week low of $1.3035 hit the day before.
The common currency, however, managed to scramble above key
technical support at the base of the Ichimoku cloud at $1.3056,
although few thought it would hold that level for long due to
resurfacing worries over the euro zone's debt woes.
"I'm negative on the euro. It's likely to keep extending
losses below $1.30 as there's no event that could stop its
decline amid worries over Spain," said Sumino Kamei, senior
currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
Spanish debt suffered for a third straight session as the
hangover from a poor debt auction earlier in the week fuelled
concerns over the country's ability to tackle its fiscal
problems.
The euro and risk currencies have been under pressure
against the dollar, which climbed broadly after Federal Reserve
policy meeting minutes released on Tuesday showed the bank was
becoming less eager to print more money to bolster the economy.
Against the yen, the euro was at 107.56, not far
from a one-month trough hit overnight at 106.89. The euro could
drop more, traders said, before finding support around 106 yen
where the 38.2 percent retracement of its recent rally and the
top of the Ichimoku cloud come together.
The dollar index, tracking the greenback's
performance against major currencies, remained close to a
three-week high of 80.18 but had given back a bit of ground to
80.02.
The Aussie last fetched $1.0312, holding well above support
at $1.0263, the 50 percent retracement of the November-February
rally.
The Aussie was knocked from its February high of $1.0857 to
the previous session's nadir by a soft patch of local data,
fears about a hard landing in China and expectations for a rate
cut next month.
The dollar hovered barely changed at 82.25 yen, in
the middle of its well-worn recent range.
Trading was thin as markets in Australia, Hong Kong and
Singapore were closed for the long Easter weekend.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)