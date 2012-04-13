* Euro fails to break above 55-dma, 50 pct retracement of
latest fall
* Aussie rally blocked by strong Ichimoku resistance
* China Q1 GDP soft, but other data signals stabilisation
-analyst
* Little reaction to N.Korea's failed rocket launch
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, April 13 The euro and the Australian
dollar eased on Friday after Chinese growth data disappointed
traders positioning for a strong showing, but other Chinese data
came mostly in line with, or above expectations, limiting the
downside.
The markets for major currencies showed no reaction to news
that North Korea's much hyped long-range rocket crashed into the
sea shortly after launch on Friday.
China's economy grew 8.1 percent in the first quarter of
2012 from a year earlier, falling short of economists' forecast
of 8.3 percent and well below an improbably high 9 percent
expectation that swirled in markets and boosted risk assets on
Thursday.
This saw the euro slip to $1.3176, down 0.15 percent
from late U.S. levels, and more importantly, for now preventing
the risk-sensitive currency below major resistance level at
$1.3209, where it has a 50 percent retracement of its decline
since late March and its 55-day moving average.
The Australian dollar fell 0.4 percent to $1.0390,
shedding some of its 1.2 percent gains on Thursday following a
surprisingly strong local jobs report and solid loan numbers
from China, the country's single biggest export market.
PIVOTAL AUSSIE LEVEL
The Aussie was also so far unable to clear resistance on
daily Ichimoku charts at about $1.0450, where it has a cloud
bottom and a kijun line, making that level pivotal for the
currency from a chartist's point of view.
Still, the Australian dollar may find some support in the
short term near $1.0350-60, said Rob Ryan, FX strategist at BNP
Paribas in Singapore.
"I don't see that this is the signal of a hard landing," he
said about China's economy.
The chances of the euro and the Aussie clearing major
resistance remain in place, some analysts say, as other Chinese
data on Friday such as March retail sales and industrial output
came in above expectations.
"While there was a knee-jerk market reaction to
softer-than-expected GDP, figures for March were not that bad,
which suggests some stabilisation after weakness in earlier
months," said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ analyst Teppei Ino.
Worries about Europe's debt problems - another source of
concern sending global shares lower earlier this month - eased
on Thursday as Italian debt rallied for a second day after
clearing its latest round of bond auctions.
Against that backdrop, the dollar extended its rebound
versus the Japanese yen on Friday, with some traders citing talk
of Japanese investors buying foreign assets at the start of the
new financial year this month.
In Asia, the dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 81.10 yen
, extending gains from Wednesday's six-week low of 80.57
yen.
The yen weakened despite broad gains in Asian currencies on
Friday after Singapore's central bank surprised markets with a
tightening policy by increasing the appreciation slope slightly
because of persistent inflationary pressures.
But Yunosuke Ikeda, senior currency strategist at Nomura
Securities, said the yen's correlation with Asian currencies is
likely to strengthen.
That is because of the perception triggered after the Bank
of Japan's easing in February that the BOJ has become more
aggressive in easing its policy than before, he said.
"In the past, the yen often moved in tandem with the dollar
and Swiss franc as safe haven currency because people thought
the BOJ wouldn't do anything. But now, any signs of risk in
Asian economy are likely to lead to expectations that the BOJ
may ease, which should put pressure on the yen," he said.
Neither the yen nor the South Korean won moved much after
the failed rocket launch by North Korea.
Most market players had expected limited market impact from
it. Over the past decade, sporadic escalations of tension in the
Korean peninsula seldom have had a lasting-impact on markets.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Masayuki Kitano
in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Lewis and Richard Borsuk)